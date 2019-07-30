Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola will walk away with a R5 million golden handshake. Jacques Naude African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa is playing with fire. Moeketsi Mosola, the outgoing Tshwane manager who, by all accounts - and his employers have conceded - messed up in his job, is going to walk away with a R5-million golden handshake. This is a serious indictment on the country. Why should a person who has not done his job properly be compensated?

It is high time the law is changed. All the public - for that matter private - officials must be hamstrung by clauses in their contracts that if they bungle their jobs, their contracts will be voided and they will not be paid anything.

The grotesque reality is that mediocrity is being rewarded.

Let me use a somewhat personal example to illustrate the issue. I once had a lecturer who, after 1994, worked in three high-profile jobs in the government. He messed up each time, performing atrociously, but he left with a golden nest egg of millions in each case. All this in the space of a decade. The man was turned into a multimillionaire for not having done his job.

No wonder (and why would I blame him) that he used to publicly boast that the employers were making him rich. This is the reality of South Africa. Given the gross circumstances, what isn’t possible for somebody applying for high-paying jobs all over the place, messing them up deliberately and leaving with millions in their bank account at each turn?

When ordinary workers are incompetent, we fire them, but with the “high-flying” individuals, we reward them. What a sorry and depressing state of affairs.

The issue also extends to the bailouts doled out to state-owned entities left, right and centre. Why should the state be paying such a lot of money - our taxes - and yet let the thugs who are well known for having run the entities into the ground go free without prosecuting them?

Very curiously, we have this sick situation where the National Prosecuting Authority is going to beg for funds from the private sector - an eventuality that should never be allowed to see the light of day given that it is fraught with dire consequences as the government claims it cannot fund the institution. But the government bails out structures that have been destroyed by thugs who are not suffering the consequences of their actions.

And Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, please, stop pleading that we should be patient as you are working on the cases. We understand your challenges, but we want to see action before the criminals find a way to avoid prosecution.