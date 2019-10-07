Criminals are on the rampage as law enforcement is non-existent. Politicians of the major three parties in parliament are saturated with dishonesty. Startling revelations of massive corruption are brushed aside by all and sundry.
In a democratic order, a society is 90% law and 10% politics. In our utterly corrupt society, law is 10% and politics is 90%.
In 1994, our nation, after decades of oppression, became a constitutional democracy. We began a process of breathing fresh air of wisdom - none would have thought that this very fresh air would turn foul, and with the passage of time, get so contaminated that it would poison the whole of the country’s democratic set up, and the persons to whom the responsibility of governing the country is given would be the fountain head of such contaminated air.
Law is the fulcrum of democracy and democracy is what holds people together without force. Elite profligacy in the face of impoverished citizens underscores the core problem facing our troubled land - corruption.