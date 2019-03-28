Women are the majority in the country yet the government still has not focused on problems they face, for example, abuse. File picture: Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

In 2020, Americans will go to the polls to elect a new president. Donald Trump, the worst president America has ever had, will seek re-election. The pertinent question is: will Americans return Trump back to the driving seat? Only time will tell. One of the issues that is leading in the US elections campaign is climate change. America is one of the major contributors to climate change.

Now it is interesting that the very same issue features prominently in that country’s elections campaign.

I hope America will change its attitude towards climate change, but I’m not holding my breath.

But I digress. In May 2019, South Africa will hold its general elections.

Campaign issues are the same old. It’s job creation, housing, health and education improvement. These issues were there in the 1994 elections campaign; they are still there 25 years later.

The issue of land has added spice to the mix. It’s a rallying point for the EFF and BLF. The governing party has also jumped into the land issue, but with less zeal. However, the ANC has assured whites that there won’t be land grab on its watch.

One issue that is not appearing strongly in the political parties’ manifestos is that of women abuse.

Females are abused and killed by their male intimate partners every day. But nothing much is being done to stop it. That’s a cardinal sin.

Females are a majority in this country. That means their votes count the most. Yet political parties are not raising issues that affect them. They are also not saying anything about female abuse and women empowerment. Are they taking them for granted?