Letters: Releasing prisoners shows state is confused and not ready to fight crime
It is unfair to release people who have already been found guilty of crimes while jailing citizens for breaking regulation rules. Prisons are already full and are now overburdened by the arrest of citizens who should get a smaller punishment like fine.
We need another way of dealing with those breaking lockdown. They can do community services related to the current fight against this virus. This should lessen the burden of prisons that are already overwhelmed.
This is not a good move.
It seems as if the government is confused and not ready to fight crime if it can release prisoners before time. Worse, this is done to also make space for more prisoners who might have committed offences that will normally not warrant jail time.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) statement:
The SAHRC welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on his decision to place on parole selected categories of sentenced offenders. This is in line with the recent advisory recommendations issued by the commission under its national preventive mechanism mandate to the state.
These advisory recommendations seek to advance the preventive mandate and are part of an ongoing dialogue with relevant authorities, providing concrete recommendations to improve the system of deprivation of liberty over the long term.
During this time of the national lockdown, the commission urges the state to also ensure all people who have been arrested for petty offences under the lockdown regulations should be released. This is line with the directions issued by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services under the Disaster Management Act.