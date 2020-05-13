Letters: Releasing prisoners shows state is confused and not ready to fight crime

On Friday, May 8, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola made an announcement that he would release some prisoners who are deemed “not dangerous”. This is a very miscalculated move.

It is unfair to release people who have already been found guilty of crimes while jailing citizens for breaking regulation rules. Prisons are already full and are now overburdened by the arrest of citizens who should get a smaller punishment like fine.

We need another way of dealing with those breaking lockdown. They can do community services related to the current fight against this virus. This should lessen the burden of prisons that are already overwhelmed.

This is not a good move.

It seems as if the government is confused and not ready to fight crime if it can release prisoners before time. Worse, this is done to also make space for more prisoners who might have committed offences that will normally not warrant jail time.