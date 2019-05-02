Steinhoff has been battling fires since its shares plummeted more than 95 percent in Johannesburg and Frankfurt, following an accounting irregularities scandal that ripped the global retail giant in December two years ago. File Picture: IOL.

We all agree that corruption runs deep in South Africa. And that it poses a serious threat to the development of our country.

And if nothing is done to curb it, our beautiful country will fall on its knees, just like other African countries did.

So, it is in the best interest of the country that we fight this scourge with everything we have.

That said, there is a concern that corruption is being associated with black people. Yet this demon is colour blind. The media is also blamed for perpetuating this stereotype by the manner in which it reports corruption.

A few days ago, MTN and Vodacom were exposed for overcharging their South African customers for data. Is the media going to follow up on this big story? The answer is a big “NO”.

Two white journalists have written books about corruption exposing two top black politicians: former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general, Elias “Ace” Magashule. The books are well written and well investigated. Both have sold many copies.

Interestingly, white journalists don’t have the same zeal for writing books when their own are involved in large-scale corruption. Why?

The Steinhoff saga is one of the biggest scandals to hit our country. Yet it’s treated like minor flu. Why? Because it involves white people. The former Steinhoff CEO is enjoying his freedom as if he has not committed any crime.

The less said about the former Bosasa boss, Gavin Watson, the better.

I’m not in any way implying that white journalists should not expose corruption when blacks are involved. All I’m saying is that they should expose corruption everywhere they see it. This will help change the stereotype that corruption is black.