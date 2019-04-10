In this file picture, foreigners seek refuge Sherwood Hall where they fled to after alleged xenophobic attacks in Durban last month. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

I feel constrained to respond to the article titled “We owe fellow Africans” (The Star, April 3) by Phumla Williams, the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System. Some of our fellow South Africans have once again revealed the murderous streak in their DNA (evinced in our political killings, taxi wars, “muti” killings and general violence), as the subject of xenophobia has once again reared its ugly head.

For the purposes of my argument, let us separate the issue of wanton criminality against foreigners on the one hand, and uncontrolled immigration on the other.

Williams’s argument is that “we owe our fellow Africans” because they once afforded succour to our Struggle heroes. This is a flawed argument as we cannot be burdened with millions of migrants because some countries once accepted a handful of our freedom fighters. We don’t owe anyone anything. Do parents expect their adult children to sustain them financially until the children are bankrupt?

Apart from some African states, Great Britain, Canada, Cuba, Russia, India and others also helped shape our freedom. Must South Africa play host to immigrants from all the nations?

Let me take India, my ancestral land, to illustrate my point so I do not cause offence to African migrants. In the 1960s, India was one of the first countries to declare South Africa a pariah state, refusing us landing rights in India. Such was India’s contempt for the South African passport that Indians of South African birth wishing to visit had to obtain transcripts of their original birth certificates.

Today, we see Indians all over South Africa. I refuse to accept the argument that people emigrate because of war and famine. There is no war or famine in India, but it does have more than a billion people. India should address the problem of its burgeoning population, as developing countries should.

I also do not buy into the argument that foreigners create jobs. In pursuit of my academic career, I spent the past decade in remote places like Alice, King Williams Town, Mahikeng and Thohoyandou, and I have seen Indians hawking trinkets and other goods on the streets. What credentials did these people have to enter this country?

My reference to Indians should not be interpreted as xenophobia but as an honest attempt to interrogate the subject of uncontrolled migration.

Only recently some of our politicians such as Aaron Motsoaledi, Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane have had the courage to articulate their views on the influx.

It is only now that our health system is collapsing that our minister of health has raised the issue. Doctors at public hospitals have been concerned about this for more than 20 years. It is time we all confronted the universal problem with honesty and integrity.