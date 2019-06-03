File Picture: AP Photo/ Bikas Das

South Africa has among the highest number of rapes in the world. It’s even double the country’s murder rate, which in itself is appalling. According to Nicro, only one in 20 rape cases is reported. The Economist states that one person is raped every 13 minutes. These cases usually involve children. South Africa seems to be sex-obsessed. Teenage pregnancies involve thousands of pupils every year since consensual sex is allowed between the ages of 12 and 16 - because they’re going to do it anyway. Priscilla Reddy of the HSRC says 11% of all teenage girls fall pregnant every year in South Africa, causing monumental problems for all concerned. There has also been a spate of pregnancies in primary schools, as well as a number of gang rapes on 6- and 7-year-old girls.

Now our education “experts” and sex therapists want to fuel the flames of sexual abuse. Nine-year olds should be learning to read, write and do maths, play sport, run around playing games, making friends, and not be saddled with issues like masturbation and “touching oneself for pleasure”. .

On the question of sex education at schools, parents should, preferably, attend these classes too, so that their children learn in an atmosphere that is safe and where there is love and friendship. Our schools are no longer safe havens.

I have the following questions for Dr Eve: Will the teachers giving these lessons be properly and adequately trained, by whom, and for how long will the training last?

Will these teachers be vetted for personality disorders? Will the classes be mixed, boys and girls, or separate? What will the teaching aids be?

Will parents be allowed to withhold their children from these lessons? Have parents and principals been widely consulted to give their opinions? What is the scope of case studies leading up to this decision? Will parents be allowed to sit in on these lessons?

I would like to see a series of actual lessons being given on TV by Marlene Wasserman (clinical sexologist Dr Eve), that will inform parents of exactly what their children are going to experience in class. There is the question of quality and preparation of these lessons. Who comprised the evaluation team appointed by Angie Motshekga? Names please!

Will parents be allowed to see the “cutting-edge” textbooks? What about the dysfunctional schools in the rural areas? Will they get highly-trained teachers or will it be left to the badly and inadequately trained teachers to do the job?

Will oral and anal sex, as well as vaginal penetration, be included? What on earth have South African heroes got to do with masturbation? Will this new project solve our horrendous sexual abuse problem? I doubt it!