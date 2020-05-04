Letters: State has been disingenuous regarding rationale behind tobacco ban

With the reversal of the lifting of the tobacco ban, the government has apparently chosen, deliberately, casually and carelessly, to dispense with the almost universal public goodwill and support it has earned in recent weeks. There is a logical breach in this reversal rationale. The ban was imposed on declaration as a non- essential product. The reversal was not predicated on a counter to this declaration as suddenly becoming an essential product. The reversal makes no sense in this context, which lends lies to the reasons given for the initial imposition. While few people of sound mind can deny the huge benefit of the alcohol ban, as evidenced by the tremendous decrease in person-on-person crime, no such benefit accrues from the tobacco ban. No alcohol has consequently diminished demand on hospital casualty departments for patch-ups following alcohol-induced brawls, stabbings and shootings. Furthermore, the tobacco ban reversal highlights either a dangerous paucity of historical knowledge or it's a blithe dismissal of the lessons this discipline can provide.

With our domestic, and not so nascent gangster corps, we should not be surprised when reports surface of thugs engaged in the illicit tobacco trade slaughtering each other for their slice of an enterprise whose value the government has unwittingly increased.

The public comments received by the government over the weekend were "taken on board", but were not considered alongside submissions calling for a lifting of the tobacco ban. The reason is simple. Smokers were egregiously misled by the announcement of the ban-lift date of May 1.

Even the industry corporates withdrew their court application opposing the ban. Why would the smokers then submit opposing declarations? No rational person would do so. Very sneaky, Nanny, very sneaky.

I am not a smoker any more and have no dog in this fight. The tobacco ban is a stinky red herring. Why? Smokers damage their lungs over time.

This damage predisposes that smoker to respiratory infections. The damage is essentially done, leaving the smoker with the long-term damage with its attendant vulnerability to infections. Such a long-term smoker is not going to benefit from a short-term, enforced cessation. The state has been disingenuous regarding the rationale for the ban, which is invalid.

It's incomprehensible why there has been an unwillingness to talk straight on this. It isn’t an intellectual stretch. Here is the reason that makes sense to this citizen - who, by the way, is extremely impressed with the genuine care and concern demonstrated by our president and most of his ministers. Most smokers buy smokes daily. The habit is as entrenched as the smoking.

This means that smokers would increase the number of people leaving their homes to get their cigs, defeating somewhat the primary objective of the strict lockdown.

This is a justifiable reason for the ban and I cannot understand why the otherwise-excellent health minister presented the well-worn, correct, but irrelevant condemnation of the habit as deleterious to health generally.

I feel for all the smokers who have had to endure nicotine withdrawal in such a pointless manner.