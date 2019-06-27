The author says leaders in the taxi business must stand up and say that the industry must be cleaned up. File Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

A couple of weeks ago, there was a horror crash on the road to Durban - multiple vehicles including two taxis, resulting in multiple deaths. I drove by the accident scene. It made me sick to see the bodies strewn all over the road and median. A week ago, 24 taxi passengers died as they were hit head-on by a bus. Not a big deal I guess as no one raised an eyebrow or made even a serious comment. A day or two later, another couple of people were snuffed out in a taxi collision - again no comment other than we mourn the needless loss of life or some other banal inane comment from some anonymous official.

This is just another normal day at the office on the roads of South Africa. Any driver with a modicum of driver training and respect for the laws of the road is appalled when driving to work or driving on just about any road in the republic.

South Africans drive too fast, overtake with alacrity and have no regard for their or the safety of others. The human brain is the fastest computer on the planet in its ability to track oncoming vehicles and the time we have to overtake and get back safely into the left lane in the face of an oncoming vehicle, is incredible. We are amazing, but I must say that half the drivers just do not possess the brain power or the training / experience to make the necessary calculations in order to drive safely. They just don’t perform the rudimentary calculations which are required on a second to second basis while driving on any road.

Were over two dozen South Africans to be killed in a mining disaster, even if caused by an act of God in an earth tremor, or the same number to die in a plane crash, or at a construction site, there would be a public outcry, the government would be ordering judicial inquiries, and the trade unions would be jumping and toyi-toying all over the show.

The taxi industry is massive, and it plays a vital role in the life of most South Africans, whether directly or indirectly. I don’t take a taxi, but my entire staff do.

I worry about this daily. Everyone of my staff has been involved in a taxi accident. If a calculation were to be done of the total number of road fatalities in South Africa, I can bet my life that a disproportionate number would be attributable to the taxi industry.

There are a few taxi drivers who appear to obey the rules of the road, but by far the majority have no respect for the rules of the road which facilitate a safe and as quick as possible journey to our destinations. I am appalled watching taxis, overloaded, shooting red lights, speeding on the highways with bald tyres which seem to be splaying out more like wings than wheels. It is very obvious even to the casual observer that well over half the taxis on the road are unroadworthy.

I have never ever seen a Metro traffic cop catch a taxi for a moving violation. On any day driving to work, only 15km, I can count 50 such incidences of taxis a day, making moving violations from Bryanston to Rosebank and never see a Metro cop catch one. They are conspicuous by their absence. Is there any truth behind the urban legend that the taxis are in a large part owned by Metro cops?

Are the traffic police afraid to take on the taxi industry? Are there no leaders in the taxi business who are able to stand up and say that the industry must be cleaned up and be made an example of a well-managed and safe transportation industry?