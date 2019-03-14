File Picture: COURTNEY AFRICA

Currently, many schools are experiencing high rates of bullying, rape and learners carrying weapons, stabbing each other and fighting with teachers. Some learners start their day only after taking drugs.

These factors affect learners, teachers and the community emotionally and physically.

They lead to fear because teachers are scared to enter classrooms and some learners end up bunking classes.

Parents get to know about these incidents through videos shared on social media.

They feel that the learning environment is no longer safe for their children. But some of these children behave this way due to lack of parental guidance.

Parents of today believe or think that money can buy everything, including raising their children.

They shower their children with expensive gadgets and money, forgetting that those things won’t help in the development of their children.

The school can have more than 2000 learners, but when there are parents’ meetings, only 100 will show up.

Teachers and social workers have become “parents” to learners.

To get attention from parents, children resort to wrongdoing. Some learners have low self-esteem and depression due to parent absenteeism and end up performing poorly in school.

They develop anger and turn to people who give them attention, such as drug lords and child traffickers.

Research shows that family engagement in schools improves achievement, and restores parents’ confidence in their children’s education.

Learners with involved parents perform well, earn higher marks, have better social skills and show improved behaviour.

Parents, please note, child neglect is a form of child abuse, and is a deficit in meeting a child’s basic needs; physical, emotional, social, educational and safety needs.

Once neglected, children tend to resort to bullying others. They miss school, steal or beg for food or money. They are dirty or have body odour. Others turn to substance abuse.

Lack of motivation also affects children. Every person requires motivation to accomplish things, especially when they aren't compensated or incentivised.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development, in partnership with the Department of Education, should be lauded for initiating a programme that allows social workers in school premises for longer periods.

Despite the lack of resources, the need for school social work services emanated from the growing number of orphans, and vulnerable children, increasing to learning.

School social workers will address the social, emotional and behavioural barriers to learning to support learners, parents, educators and the school as a community to ensure that learning and development takes place for learners to make optimum use of their opportunities.