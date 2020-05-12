Letters: We're broke, hungry, jobless and can't even bury our lockdown sorrows in booze
Food hampers are being given to friends, relatives and their party’s faithful. Even though the KwaZulu-Natal government is aware of the racket, it is adamant food hampers will only be distributed by crooked officials.
We cannot even drown our sorrows in booze as the ban on alcohol leaves us parched and delirious.
If we do not die from starvation we’ll soon die from thirst.
A tipple or two of our favourite drink would at least lull us to sleep and ease the pain and the boredom of the lockdown, as day becomes night and night becomes day in our drunken stupor.
How much more galling is it for drinkers to hear that South African Breweries will be forced to throw 130million litres of beer down the drain if the government does not allow it to transport it to its storage depots? Alcohol is a non-essential item under the lockdown regulations and cannot be transported. If the government does not relent and relax the ban, not only will the brewer suffer a huge loss, but the state also stands to lose R500m in tax revenue. There will also be significant job losses exacerbating the unemployment numbers at this critical time. But the alcohol ban only helps the booming black market trade as it fills the glasses of thirsty drinkers in these parched times.