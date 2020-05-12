Letters: We're broke, hungry, jobless and can't even bury our lockdown sorrows in booze

The lockdown is killing us. No work, no money and food. With the poor facing the brunt of the lockdown, it is disgusting to hear that even in such an unprecedented crisis as this, food hampers meant for the least fortunate among us are being stolen and sold by crooked and callous municipal officials.

Food hampers are being given to friends, relatives and their party’s faithful. Even though the KwaZulu-Natal government is aware of the racket, it is adamant food hampers will only be distributed by crooked officials.

We cannot even drown our sorrows in booze as the ban on alcohol leaves us parched and delirious.

If we do not die from starvation we’ll soon die from thirst.

A tipple or two of our favourite drink would at least lull us to sleep and ease the pain and the boredom of the lockdown, as day becomes night and night becomes day in our drunken stupor.