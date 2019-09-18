There’s a grey area within the boundaries of sexual consent: If I didn’t say no, was it still rape? Picture: Af.mil

The pain of sexual abuse lingers long after the initial trauma. Like a silent cancer, the memory of pain eats away at the victim’s brain. No pill can stop the nudging pain.

It manifests, frequently, as bouts of unexplained anger, suicidal depression and a range of somatic symptoms that are refractory to the best treatment that medical science can offer.

The persistence of the emotional pain results in a number of failed relationships and broken marriages, adding to the victim’s pain, fearing that they would not be believed or would be chastised for lying.

Besides, why would the women share such devastating information to anyone and run the risk of it being used as a weapon against them by their nearest and dearest?

Many were abused by older cousins, uncles and dads. Because of the family dynamics and socio-economic challenges, the crimes were brushed under the carpet, and the victims suffered in silence.

In many instances, mother and daughter bore the pain silently, resenting the presence of the perpetrator, who carried on as if nothing had happened.

One female in her forties, whom I treated for more than 10 years, plonked herself on to the chair one afternoon and told me that it was her dad’s funeral, but she refused to attend. He abused her when she was a child, and she had resented him ever since. She had never mentioned this to anyone before. She felt she needed to speak to me because the trauma of her past was suddenly revived by the funeral. She needed the assurance that her anger was justified.

The only reason she spoke to me was because she finally plucked up the courage to trust me with this damming trauma she carried with her all her life.

I could see the sense of relief as she unburdened her pain and I felt complimented that she could trust me with her pain. Who can blame her for not trusting anyone?

I could not imagine what must have gone through her mind when she got married and had children.

Fortunately, unlike many other women, she has a wonderful husband and loving children. Ever since that little session, she has blossomed, overcome her pain and got on with her life.

I have treated several other victims. One, a female in her thirties, was raped at the age of 2 in a shebeen where her mother was drinking. She had bizarre pains all over her body for the past month. I thought that most of her pain could be ascribed to her depression after she lost her child about three months ago.

It was after her third visit that she casually blurted out that she was abused at the age of 2 and several times later in an orphanage by older boys. Her mother was too steeped in alcohol to take care of her and her siblings, so she was exposed to the wolves.

Based on my experience, a vast number of women who have been sexually abused suffer in silence. They suffer even after they report their perpetrator to the law because they have not dealt with the emotional and psychological pain.

The least we can do is to create safe places, where these women can be offered counselling in a confidential manner.



