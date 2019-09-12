Looters make off with goods from a store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. Police had earlier fired rubber bullets as they struggled to stop looters who targeted businesses as unrest broke out in several spots in and around the city. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The waves of violence against foreign nationals is a clear sign that state security and crime intelligence in particular are very weak. It can’t be that it is failing to dictate what is daily happening in this country. This violence in the main is not about xenophobia. Xenophobia is just an unintended consequence of the economic problems that the government has over the past failed to deal with.

The people who are busy looting shops and attacking foreign nationals are not doing so because they hate them. They are doing so because they happen to be an easy target.

Our government should have dealt with this mess before it even began, if our crime intelligence was effective.

The government needs to escalate efforts to ensure there is peace in our land. They need to implement our immigration laws so that foreign nationals can be monitored when they are engaging in the illegal trading of drugs and human trafficking.

I am also disappointed that even the minister of police failed to take this matter seriously. Why did he cancel his appointment with the people from the hostels in Jeppe?

Whatever the reason might be, it could not have been more important than dealing with issues of national importance that put state security at risk.

We need to also help the government in fighting this demon, and we need to speak with one voice against crime and ultimately xenophobia.

We need civil organisations to speak out with the same energy they use when they were supporting the likes of Pravin Gordhan.

We need those who are sponsoring this to stop doing so because it seems like these people are being sponsored to commit these acts.



