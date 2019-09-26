LETTERS: Xhosa commentary makes rugby exciting







New Zealand's Sevu Reece, second from left, handles the ball as South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi tries to tackle him during their match at the Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Houghton Estate - I have never seen my mother understanding or finding interest in rugby like she did on Saturday when our Springboks faced the All Blacks. As the game began, Mama was: “we will listen to the Xhosa commentary”. Myself and siblings just rolled eyes and smiled because we really didn’t understand her obsession with the Xhosa commentary. I was preparing to dish up when I heard Mama screaming. I ran to the lounge where everyone was seated, only to find Mama jumping and chanting “Zizo jikizinto”. An old woman zealous about rugby, finding belonging and identity in rugby through Xhosa commentary. Mama could not stop bragging about the Xhosa commentators.

We were lectured about conserving our language and finding pride in speaking pure iSiXhosa, which is one of the 11 official languages of South Africa and is spoken by approximately 16% of South Africa’s population, or 8.3 million people.

If you are looking for a way to spice up your rugby game, you definitely need aXhosa commentator to take you through the journey.

Xhosa is an unusual, yet pretty-sounding, language. To many, the language is difficult to learn because the consonants are uncommon and also densely populated.

The sounds are relatively aggressive yet melodic.

Watching the game on Saturday, the commentator made me feel like I was at a stadium watching the Rugby World Cup game live in Japan.

My passion for rugby was suddenly evoked by the Xhosa commentary.The strong voices of Kaunda Ntunja, Makhaya Jack and others have really created a space for storytelling in the rugby sport code.

Siwaphiwe Myataza | Houghton Estate