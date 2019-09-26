As the game began, Mama was: “we will listen to the Xhosa commentary”. Myself and siblings just rolled eyes and smiled because we really didn’t understand her obsession with the Xhosa commentary.
I was preparing to dish up when I heard Mama screaming.
I ran to the lounge where everyone was seated, only to find Mama jumping and chanting “Zizo jikizinto”. An old woman zealous about rugby, finding belonging and identity in rugby through Xhosa commentary.
Mama could not stop bragging about the Xhosa commentators.