Winnie Mandela was dubbed “The Mother of The Nation”. Sally Motlana, who died at the age of 96 last week, was “The Godmother of The Nation”. Powerful leaders have the ability to shape history and a select few have the distinction of changing the world.

Mama Sally was a dedicated woman of true grit and a fearless champion for a better world. She moved a nation towards justice and, in the process, inspired millions across Africa. She will remain a leader par excellence and a towering figure who is admired across the political spectrum. She leaves an indelible mark on our development trajectory. Motlana served her country with distinction. She bravely stood for the protection and empowerment of constitutional values and constantly strived to inculcate values in a divided society.

In our dark days, she was the voice of hope and reason. With unyielding integrity, a fearless advocate for truth and justice, she spoke out against all violence, injustice and discrimination, no matter the perpetrator. She was a seasoned campaigner of verve and grit. She was neither a woman in awe of power nor a person who sought patronage or advancement. Motlana wanted to serve the poor masses in our poverty-stricken country. The outpouring of grief in our land is testimony to the respect with which she was held in her beloved country.

A committed public leader whose decency touched everybody she met, Motlana endeared herself to people across the political spectrum. She will be remembered as a figure who reshaped the politics of a generation. Her long life was “a profile in courage”. History will remember and record for posterity her dedication to a non-racial South Africa. * Farouk Araie, Benoni.

