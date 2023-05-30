Morocco’s grand vision for Africa

By: Youssef Amrani Now more than ever, Africa needs peace and development for it to emerge strong and advance its agenda for economic growth. However, for peace and progress to prevail, we need to willingly and unwaveringly choose unity over division, and to value and embrace political discussion over other forms of political or manipulative behaviour.

Africa is viewed by Morocco as a top priority, a place where our diplomacy can be strategically entrenched. The vision that King Mohammed VI set at the highest level could not be more specific or clear: The Kingdom of Morocco’s diplomatic aspirations toward the continent, its institutions and its people are and must be directed toward the creation of an “Emergent Africa”. I view this as a crucial step to bridge gaps and create the future we all desire, for ourselves and the generations to come. We do, however, have to be realistic, and question whether Africa has advanced enough. The truth is that the Africa we envisage is a concept, a necessity, and a goal. Now we have to turn those into accomplishments, functioning systems, and a creative experience. The two most important aspects to make this manifest, in my opinion, are an integrated Africa and a geopolitical Africa, which are two sides of the same coin. I firmly believe that geopolitically, Africa has the capacity to play a role in stabilising the constantly-shifting global imbalance. Integration, coherence, and a shared vision are the three key components that every geopolitical entity requires to function. Yet, we do have to consider that Africa is a political force rather than a consumer’s market: it has strong objectives, different socioeconomic realities, and sustains growth on the continent and beyond. On our continent there are, however, some reasonably sophisticated integration policies that are effective. I’m referring to regional organisations like Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and SADC, which are differentiated from those that struggle, because they have successfully achieved uniformity and homogeneity in their diplomatic goals. The necessity to create homogeneous regional spaces has been a common denominator among many, if not all of the challenges that affect contemporary African countries. The requirement is for smoother and controlled circulations, where not only peace, but also dialogue, co-operation, the spirit of compromise, and good neighbourliness may be found.

Africa has to have a serious discussion about its ability to integrate. This is at the core of Morocco’s proactive diplomacy, which is applied within the AU and across all our co-operative relationships with African allies and brotherly nations. Evidence of Morocco’s steadfast commitment to facilitate integration is our investment into the continent, some $3 billion since 2008, making it the largest African investor in West Africa and one of the two largest investors in Africa overall. Political culture is also aligned to integration, with both having their own standards. Using the European model as an illustration, we understand it is a process that needs time to mature. Even now, despite being heralded as one of the most advanced integration models, Europe still occasionally experiences political obstacles. I’m not advocating that Africa adopt the European way of doing things, because this continent has different needs, realities, and aspirations. Beyond sincere wishes, however, it is crucial that we work on the ground to locate and engage the political levers that will enable us to proceed along our own journey to integration. It’s a challenging objective, which may mean reaching tight compromises between the differences in our nations’ economic structures, the various legal frameworks and processes, among other factors. This is what The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Zlecaf) is concentrating on, which, along with other such organisations, has taken a long-term view. Nevertheless, far from being a goal in itself, the founding of Zlecaf heralds the start of a larger collective strategy and a fresh approach to co-development which is co-ordinated, successful, and open to all African citizens. As a result, this approach is perfectly aligned to King Mohammed VI’s vision of an integrated and prosperous Africa, which places a high priority on the socioeconomic development of the continent.

During the launching conference of the African Sovereign Investors Forum, King Mohammed VI stated: “It is high time for Africa to assert itself, take its destiny into its own hands and hold its rightful place on the global stage. The perception of Africa by the rest of the world must change irreversibly.” It is Africa that has to facilitate that paradigm shift in order to achieve just and equitable socioeconomic development. We won’t be able to establish a degree of stability that is balanced enough to foster the circumstances for a more affluent and daring continent until then. The reality is that, in addition to any narrow political and ideological viewpoints, the prospects for African emergence continues to depend on the development of a real decision-making system that encourages both complementary, economic and converging political wills that are committed to the continent’s interests. Our collective efforts are already in play as we concentrate on advancing social justice, democracy, and human development, with the main demand being to increase the number of employment prospects for our young people.

Morocco has steadfastly supported an ambitious, inclusive, and structured pan-Africa, and since the Casablanca summit in 1961, it has maintained its commitment to the continent’s unity. But a lot has changed since, as demonstrated by Mohammed VI’s calls for a rejuvenated Africa in its future impulses. The late King Mohammed V and, after him the late King Hassan II also spared no effort to initiate, deepen, and raise this African unification from a dream to a reality. In advancing this goal, was the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affair’s most recent hosting of the ministers of African Atlantic nations in Rabat. Here it made clear that as Moroccans and Africans, our attention must be on fostering relationships, enhancing communication, and elevating our ability to respond to challenges in concert. The initiative was positioned as a free forum to boost South-South collaboration by fostering African solidarity and togetherness. Another concrete illustration, is the role of the Europe-Africa Atlantic Corridor, a gas pipeline project between Morocco and Nigeria. In order to supply gas to Europe, this project would link Nigerian gas reserves to Europe, through West African nations and Morocco. Along its route, the pipeline would also enable the growth of industries and employment opportunities. This focus on infrastructure, energy integration, and economic development quite simply engages the logic of having such corridors.

The investments made by the OCP Group are also positioning the kingdom as a serious player in agricultural transformation, plus the building of regional value chains in terms of the overall development of agriculture in Africa. Morocco’s strategy extends beyond the provision of phosphates and fertilisers, to include broader farmer assistance and training, soil preservation, and the development of agricultural industry synergies. Similarly, the recent agreement between Morocco and Nigeria to develop an investment platform for $1 billion, is a strong signal by the Moroccan government of its commitment to agricultural development in Africa. So too is the endorsement of establishing an Atlantic corridor. The Moroccan Agency for International Co-operation (AMCI) is a significant and innovative mechanism for co-operation in the development of African talent. The AMCI was established in 1986. Since then, it has increased its activities on the continent through a number of efforts that aim to improve African skills. As a result, between 1999 and 2019, the AMCI graduated 23 000 individuals from 47 different African nations, 20 000 of whom were given scholarships by the kingdom to study in Morocco.

Morocco’s commitment to Africa is foremost a collective commitment. Our diplomatic priorities are always focused on working with, and for, our continental partners because of our belief that a shared future is established through equitable sharing, honest friendship, and effective co-operation. We will continue in our efforts to build and foster new collaborations, and take Morocco’s unity strategy and message to the world. The more we embrace our inter-connectiveness, the more likely we are to integrate faster, and do so with peace and stability for the betterment of all. *Youssef Amrani is the Ambassador of Morocco to South Africa