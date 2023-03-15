National Rural Youth Service Corps programme aims to uplift through skills development

Increasing unemployment causes a lot of devastation in society as a whole, while impacting on a lot of issues, such as poverty, increased crime rates and also suicide-related deaths. The issue of unemployment is also derived from a lack of skill sets, illiteracy and not overlooking the lack of opportunity for those who have the required and necessary skills.

As much as we can continuously blame the government for not being able to deliver on most of its promises, it is worth noting that there are efforts that government departments do to try and bridge the unemployment gap.