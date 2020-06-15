OPINION: 44 years since Soweto uprisings, social justice issues get global recognition thanks to the internet

Forty-four years ago, at least 20,000 school children took to the streets to oppose Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. The events of June 16 in 1976 changed the face of South African politics forever. Many young people were killed that day, many more were injured; but most importantly

lots of them left the country to continue the anti-apartheid struggle far away from their home country. In the week leading to what we call Youth Day, it is worth noting that the quality of life of the majority of South Africans today is far from ideal. Education, which was at the heart of the June 1976 protest, remains a challenge. Educational institutions are still coming to grips with the new normal under the yoke of Covid-19. After two months of battling to use Information Communications Technology (ICT) to educate learners remotely, schools and universities are slowly reopening. Factories and offices are resuming their business too, but with social distancing as the norm. Several people have elected to work from home unless under exceptional circumstances – and they can, thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Several protests against social injustices are underway online and they include virtual marches against police brutality as well as violence against women and children.

All these protests, unlike 44 years ago, can draw tens of millions of people from all over the world. This would not have been possible in 1976, when repressive governments would have been able to ban literature; something they can no longer do because information is shared in real time via smartphones.

Although protesters still show up physically to demonstrate their dissent, they do not have to be in the same space to be heard or to show their solidarity with one another, and all that is because of internet connectivity.

Hashtags and live streams via social media are the new world order. In the US we witnessed #BlackLivesMatter and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd bring the world to a standstill and reshaping alliances. In South Africa there is #JusticeForTshego and #JusticeForNaledi to tackle the latest cases of women dying at the hands of their partners.

Even the fight against Covid-19 is mainly online, as the National Command Council employs digital media of all kinds to communicate vital information to the public.

At ZA Central Registry we celebrated Africa Day on May 25 via online streaming – drumming to Silence the Guns from Freedom Park in Pretoria - while joined by hundreds of thousands of Africans from over 20 countries, including the US, European Union and many African states.

Without the internet and social media, we would have had to cancel everything.

As the registry responsible for well over a million second-level domain names under .ZA and for .africa we can only marvel at the power of the internet and the Fourth Industrial Revolution without which Covid-19 would have shut us down and all the necessary protests would be impossible today.

Therefore, although we acknowledge that a lot more needs to be done to improve the quality of lives of South Africans and all the people of the world, we must pay tribute to the power and potential of the internet as we commemorate June 16 in 2020.

From now on, only our imagination can limit how far we can go on the back of 4IR and the IoT.

Lucky Masilela is the CEO of ZACR.



