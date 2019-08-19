File Picture:AP/Steven Senne

Hendrik Verwoerd, the man infamously known for being the chief draughtsman of apartheid, once said that the Bantu should not be introduced to the pastures where they will never graze. Black people had to be subjected to a brand of education that was suited to the contexts and needs of black communities, while as in the white communities there was no form of employment available to black people except a limited form of menial labour.

These sentiments were made at the time when Verwoerd was the minister of native affairs, defending the introduction of Bantu Education, a policy that was meant to limit the depth, reach and quality of education that black people could access.

History is replete with policies or notions of education or enlightenment that sought to keep oppressed fractions of society from accessing a superior form of education which was the preserve of privileged oppressors.

Regrettably, black Africans seem to have fastened on to the bizarre logic that freedom or liberation from colonialism means limiting what one knows about the outside world. The justification is that Africans have to know more about their epistemology.

Unfortunately, African epistemology has been adulterated and used to perpetuate injustices such as ultra-patriarchy and unquestioning deference to authority.

Indeed, in South Africa, middle-class black people, especially intellectuals who are occasionally critical of the ruling party, are often dismissed as “clever blacks”, a pejorative term in South African political parlance.

It is no wonder that there is a lot of suspicion around the introduction of Mandarin in some African curricula. Understandably and commendably, Africans are championing the promotion of African languages in schools.

In Zambia, for example, the government was heavily criticised and derided for tastelessly running a story in Mandarin through the state-owned Times of Zambia newspaper in 2018.

Admittedly, the decision to do that was not properly communicated and neither was the time appropriate. Mandarin is still many years before it could reach a stage where the many Zambians who access the Times can read it. While activists would argue against introducing Mandarin in African curricula, a position which would predictably please China’s competitors and detractors from the West, a deeper search brings to the fore some sobering realities.

The US, China’s biggest nemesis, currently has one of the highest number of Confucius Institutes (CIs) in the world. China has been promoting its language and culture abroad through cultural initiatives, mainly CIs.

That the US should have a large number of CIs is not by mere happenstance. The US is aware of the importance of learning Chinese as one way of possibly discerning its growing influence in the world.

To shun to learn Mandarin will only limit knowledge and hence pander to same myopia that Verwoerd and those of his ilk wanted to confine black Africans. China is rapidly becoming a leader in technological advancement and Africa, predictably, finds itself rooted to the foot of the technological food chain. The future will be technologically driven and naturally, China will be a font of insight in this particular area. Africans have to access Chinese institutions that are leaders in technology and not only those that teach in English but Mandarin as well.

It is such boldness to learn and push the frontiers of knowledge that will put paid to the ignorance that Verwoerd wanted for Africans.