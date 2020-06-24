OPINION: Alcohol abuse is a symptom of structural and social problems neglected since 1994

Irresponsible behaviour following the lifting of the lockdown ban on liquor sales reminded us of the extent of problem drinking. The abuse is a symptom of deep-seated structural and social problems, especially endemic violence, which have long plagued our country and not been properly addressed since 1994. The new government inherited a violent, well-armed, criminalised society, with thriving organised crime networks and widespread gangsterism. Huge numbers of children had grown up without adequate role models, suffering abuse and trauma, perpetuating the abuse in their own families when they grew up. The crisis had been acknowledged by the outgoing apartheid government and, in 1987, a comprehensive Family Policy document had been formulated to try to address a plethora of issues.

Sadly, the policy was ignored by the democratic government, and issues of abuse have gone from bad to worse, alongside increased economic inequality. The problem of organised crime, never properly addressed, has escalated.

A secure family group of caring adults is where the consciences of children are shaped, and gender role models are internalised.

Far too often appropriate male role models are absent from children’s lives, and those who are present might be abusive criminals. Among areas of proposed Family Policy intervention were adequate income and quality of life, including housing.

However, instead of empowering poor people with skills, and restoring dignity to men through meaningful work, the government has chosen to dispense patronage and handouts.

Women’s empowerment remains a challenge to men who feel their inadequacy. We desperately need a shift in economic policy that will empower disadvantaged people. Far too many men get away with gender-based violence because many police officers do not take it seriously.

Supportive networks for women - and children - need to be proactive in working with victims to ensure justice for them. However, part of a longer term strategy against it is the deployment of well-trained social workers or counsellors to schools to assist abused learners and do proper life skills training.

Violence occurs without alcohol but, for some, its use facilitates abuse by lowering inhibitions and giving expression to underlying anger and frustration. When abuse leads to a casualty ward a criminal docket should be opened and the culprit prosecuted.

Many of the drivers on our roads would have lost their licences if they drove overseas. The government agencies responsible for policing our roads must bear responsibility for much of the carnage. If the police can arrest well over 200 000 people for breaking Covid-19 regulations, why are they not routinely running roadblocks with breathalysers to test and arrest drivers for alcohol infringements?

It is also time to get serious about speed limits for trucks, lorries and public transport vehicles. Proper regulation of the taxi industry needs urgent attention. The dangerous behaviour of pedestrians suggests that children are not taught basic road rules.

We need to prioritise shifts in economic and social policy, and proper law enforcement. The buck stops with the government.

De Haas is a violence monitor and political analyst.