OPINION: As black businesses we owe it to 1976 youth to persevere like they did, let's not fail them

Perseverance in business is key. As obvious and pedestrian as this statement may be, it is one that the young people aspiring to make it in leadership and business should not take lightly. Related to this, as we flip over another year in memory of the heroic youth of 1976, is another observable fact, your perseverance will be tested by those

who do not want to see you flourish. I am not referring here to competitors. In business and leadership, rivalry can produce positive results. I am referring to those who conspire to bring about your

downfall simply because of the colour of your skin, where you come from or your success. In this regard, perhaps we can all draw inspiration from one of South Africa’s successful businesswoman, who built from the ground a business that became a globally renowned

entity.

Carrol Boyes, an artist who started her business in Letsitele, a small town in Limpopo, makes uniquely African inspired homeware, giftware and tabletop

products which are now sold in more than 30 countries all over the world.

Asked to advise aspiring artists and entrepreneurs, the iconic designer said: “Nineteen people may love your work, but the 20th will hate it and will tell

you so; you cannot allow that to affect you. That may sound trite, but there is a huge risk in letting criticism get you down.”

In many ways, her story is like that of Afrirent Holdings, a fleet management company I built from scratch. The company has grown over the past 15 years to a

level where it is now disrupting the fleet management business.

We are one of the few that have built capacity to deliver on multi-billion-rand projects without relying on established white businesses to prop us up.

Unsurprisingly, instead of joining those who have taken their hats off congratulating us for the success, some have embarked on a vilification campaign. Their disturbing

motive is to suffocate Afrirent, in a bid to ensure that we're denied not only current but, more significantly, future business.

Please do not get me wrong; I am not one of those people who cry foul in the face of competition. Instead, I relish it. Fleet management is a cut-throat business

dominated by a few massive players, including banks. The involvement of banks is curious because they also fund bidders that they compete with for fleet management

business.

Shortly after our appointment to provide vehicles to the City of Joburg (COJ), everything was placed on hold while the City investigated claims of impropriety in the

awarding of the contract. In the end, Afrirent was exonerated, however, we suffered delays for a variety of reasons.

As we were scrambling, searching the market for vehicles, we found one supplier who had 400 that he could sell to us. After initially showing interest, we were later

told that those vehicles were for a client who would be collecting them any day.

Months later, those vehicles were gathering dust. It seems someone told them not to sell to Afrirent. We discovered that this conduct is not different from that found by the Competition Commission concerning the automotive industry whereby tenders for the supply of a variety of automotive components, such as airbags, seat belts and steering wheels,

were being divvied up between the suppliers.

We eventually imported most from the more than 2000 vehicles were successfully delivered to the City. This scenario outlined above is normal in business. I have seen it play it out all too often.

However, what has happened to Afrirent since being awarded a multi-million rand contract by the City is nothing short of sinister. We have been subjected to investigation after investigation, voluminous media reports with headlines screaming unfounded allegations and refusal of funding by banks in what was a well-coordinated destabilisation effort.

We are doing everything we can now to minimise the impact this has had on Afrirent’s reputation and business.

While this was unfolding, with questions being raised about our abilities and integrity, as a business we buckled up and focused our full attention on making sure that we

deliver on this contract with the CoJ.

It was a mammoth undertaking but as some were saying it cannot be done, through sheer grit we refused to give in to the temptation to quit.

When frustrations set in as our efforts were being interfered with by those sitting in dark corners, and some telling us that no black company has ever provided such a service to the CoJ, we became emboldened.

We made a deliberate effort that we would not fail.

There are some 500 people and their families who depend on Afrirent for their livelihoods. What also weighed heavily on our shoulders was that failure would have serious ramifications for transformation in the fleet management sector for aspiring black entrepreneurs.

Similarly, this is the kind of responsibility the youth of 1976 were carrying, not on their overburdened and weary shoulders but in their brave hearts that could take on

the heavily armed apartheid security forces.

Had they not persevered in the pursuit of our freedom, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We dare not fail them.

Tsabedze is CEO of Afrirent Holdings.