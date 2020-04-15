OPINION: Can SA afford another lockdown if infection rate doesn't slow down?

To no one’s surprise, the president informed South Africans that the lockdown, due to end soon, would be extended to the end of April. The news was greeted with resignation by most people; one recognises that if Covid-19 is to be beaten then unusual measures are required and significant sacrifices have to be made by all of us. The question arises, however: Should all the conditions remain unchanged? Given the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa is enjoying a honeymoon with sections of the public, especially some of those who would never vote for the ANC, people are hesitant to criticise him or his government. The leader of the opposition, John Steenhuisen, was therefore courageous in sounding a somewhat critical note. He and his party are committed to supporting the government generally on the Covid-19 campaign and they have done so enthusiastically on most aspects.

But the DA remains the opposition, elected to do the job of holding the government to account, suggesting alternatives and criticising actions by the authorities when officials and politicians get too big for their boots or forget that the crisis does not trump the provisions of our Constitution.

In response to the latest announcement, Steenhuisen suggested amendments, including relaxing essential goods listings, ramping up testing for Covid-19, the scrapping of broad-based BEE requirements for aid to SMMEs, for the amendment of the national wage bill, and the national Budget to be adjusted to remove huge subsidies to failing or failed state-owned enterprises), like the R16.4 billion going to SAA.

He also repeated his call for Parliament to do its job during the crisis by holding the government to account, with the use of excessive force by some policemen and soldiers to be investigated by parliamentary committees.

News24 reported Steenhuisen as saying that taking steps like that would allow the lockdown to become sustainable while ensuring the country’s failing economy did not collapse.

“It will also assist in keeping the economy moving, protecting jobs and livelihoods whilst ensuring that we contain the virus,” he said.

Other voices, muted to be sure, have raised the nightmare question: What happens at the end of April when the lockdown ends if the Covid-19 crisis is not near ending? The government has an excruciating decision to make: Do you allow the economy to be wrecked, perhaps for years, in order to save lives in a crisis that might continue for some months? Or extend it for a possible second wave or even third wave as winter extends its grip on the country?

The answers are not immediately apparent. But just as the deaths are a tragedy, it is also tragic if millions more South Africans become unemployed, with the hunger, deprivation and societal consequences that follow.

South Africa might be forced, if the crisis has not passed, to contemplate a form of lockdown for much longer than anticipated. Can South Africa afford it?

Our citizens are remarkably resilient and will no doubt stand up, with good hearts, to whatever lies ahead, resolving to do whatever is necessary to confront and beat the latest crisis affecting people all over the world. One hopes the government will be wise enough to adjust the conditions, as and when necessary, and amend the level of regulation needed at different stages of the Covid-19 infections.