Last week, I listened to the painful and harrowing account of how Tlholo Phakoe is battling to get closure in the aftermath of the murder of his father, Moss Phakoe. Moss Phakoe was an ANC municipal councillor in the Rustenburg Municipality. He was shot dead in the driveway of his residence in March 2009. His undoing was blowing the whistle on the mindless greed, corruption and squander of public funds in the North West, which today is under Section 100(1)(b) Administration due to destruction engineered and escalated by Supra Mahumapelo, even before he became the premier in 2014.

The ANC has been taken over by leaders who have become contractors, rent-seekers, influence-peddlers, obscene sycophants and criminals.

What hurts Tlholo the most is that those who killed, fired, persecuted and hounded honest and competent public servants are rewarded with plum jobs and high offices in the government, while his father is buried without consequence. He is yet to get redress, and is struggling to make ends meet and further his education.

None of his father’s comrades in the Struggle have taken issue with the grotesque miscarriage of justice or helped him find closure. He has been to see former president Jacob Zuma and many other high-profile politicians and public servants, who have been affirmed and empowered by the votes of the people to provide leadership and a service to the citizens.

The ANC’s integrity and governance has dissipated. It appears that there is no ANC member prepared to risk their jobs, kickbacks, careers and tender prospects by speaking truth to power on the Phakoe family’s behalf.

How can it be so easy for criminal politicians to commit wanton murder and get away with it? The high crime rate, service delivery protests and burning of schools speak volumes about the quality of leadership entrusted to uphold the rule of law.

Honest citizens have lost hope and are joining the feeding frenzy so they, too, can get something for themselves. Stealing from the public purse with the facilitation of the Guptas and Bosasa is no longer seen as obscene, despicable and sinful. What moral depravity have we slid down to? The moral fibre of society is crumbling in the face of law enforcement agencies’ ineptitude and incompetence. The cases of Wandile Bozwana, Senzo Meyiwa and many others who are not so well known have not been resolved. Moss Phakoe’s killers are scot-free and have been given employment in public office.

The ANC comrades’ silence is outrageous. It testifies to a society in which African lives are discounted; they are frequently seen as nothing more than voting fodder.

Tlholo Phakoe is battling to get anyone to be held to account for the death of his father, Moss Phakoe who blew the whistle on corruption in the North West. Those suspected to be behind his murder have been placed in top government positions, says the writer. INSET: Moss Phakoe. Phill Magakoe African News Agency (ANA)

Everyone’s conscience has become numb. There is no volition to right wrongs. Think of Marikana and the Truth Reconciliation Commission’s outstanding reparations to the victims of apartheid.

The SAPS, like most other institutions, is malignant and requires a radical transformation in ethics and instilling a culture of serving citizens.

We are yet to see the resolution on “Organisational Renewal”, adopted at the 54th National Conference of the ANC in December 2017, which called for the selection and deployment of capable “leaders and public representatives, with integrity, capacity, correct orientation and expertise to drive and implement our programmes”. Was it a ruse to keep citizens in timid inaction?

Every ANC member and official is engrossed in self-serving interests and riveted to the pursuit of instant gratification, personal enrichment and career insurance. They are not bothered to uphold the ethics and principles of justice, equity, safety and security for all. The cadre deployment policy leaves much to be desired. It licenses impunity, promotes greed and is symptomatic of the quality and depth of leadership.

The crumbling of law enforcement agencies, the rotten practices in state-owned enterprises points to a leadership that is morally and ethically bankrupt. It is as if we have no Constitution, Public Finance Management Act, Public Service Act, Public Service Regulations and many other laws.

There is no accountability and service, with the consequence that public funds are diverted to individual criminal gain by self-seeking charlatans.