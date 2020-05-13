OPINION: Dear diary, do these shoes go well with my government-gazetted cropped pants?

Dear Diary It’s Wednesday the 13th of May 2020. It’s the 7th week of the lockdown and my 10th week of self-isolation, although it feels like the millionth. I awoke this morning quite excited at the prospect of being able to joosh up my clothing attire ala lockdown rues 4.0. You see, I’ve become quite tired of wearing the same old Covid-19 attracting slops and shorts and couldn’t wait to get to my nearest clothing store to purchase a pair of comfy new slippers and closed-toes shoes that would guarantee my immunity towards the Coronavirus. I was horrified to learn earlier this week that my habit of carelessly throwing on a T-shirt without a jacket or my favourite knitwear has been against government regulations… something that I needed to rectify immediately! So with my now skilled mask applicating technique, I dressed in my cropped ‘pant’ with my takkies (changing these to my boots after I realised that I could get arrested for the takkie-cropped-bottom combo) and headed out.

For extra health and safety precautions I had printed out the carefully considered list of items newly available for sale. I had a few heart palpitations before my arrival as one of the things on my shopping list was a new pair of pants, but the list does not specify whether these Covid repelling garments should be long or short! What should I do?

To avoid the R500 fine of buying ‘goods that are not permitted’ I opted to create a wide berth between myself and both the short and long ‘pant’ variety, carefully avoiding eye contact with the store security (with cloth mask covering his mouth only) who for some reason was beginning to step in my direction.

I quickly learned that I had mistakenly moved towards the unaccompanied T-shirt section that was not displayed as undergarments for warmth. With a quick apology to the nervous-looking security guard, I decided on a simple purchase of fluffy slippers and left it at that before heading home.

Reflecting on my morning’s outing, I realised just how lucky we are to have a government that has the most qualified fashion police on the planet to help us fight the scourge of this pandemic!

Fellow South Africans I call on you all to deny your short-sleeved T-shirts, replacing them with your favourite long-sleeved top and leggings and lets (warmly) stand together against virus attracting clothing!