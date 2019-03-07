Women with anorexia move differently through spaces, as they feel they're bigger than they are.

Eating disorders are real illnesses that don’t discriminate according to race or class, have little to do with vanity and can have lifelong after-effects. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder are “silent diseases” that impact on sufferers’ physical health and quality of life, their ability to function in daily life and their relationships with family and friends. Anorexia nervosa has the highest death rate of all mental health conditions.

The spotlight has recently turned to the role of social media such as ­photo-sharing platform Instagram, with calls from eating disorder experts and support organisations to clamp down on images and posts “glamorising” eating disorders following the company’s agreement last month to remove images of self-harm.

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) said media stereotypes of beauty and “ideal” body types had long been implicated as contributing to eating disorders, especially for those already vulnerable or at risk.

There is a “real versus ideal” disconnect between average body sizes and types in real life versus the often-unattainable ideals portrayed in the media and by social media users.

This potentially creates incorrect perceptions that being underweight, meaning below healthy norms, is ­desirable and contributes to unhealthy attitudes and behaviours around weight, food, dieting and body image that are central to eating disorders.

The causes of eating disorders are complex and their treatment is specific to each individual.

While body-image concerns are central, eating disorders are also powerful indicators of distress that go beyond food and body issues alone. Every sufferer has an individual story.

Dieting should be added to the list of risky behaviours for teenagers, along with the more usual concerns of unprotected sex and abuse of drugs and alcohol, especially when there is no clear health reason for dieting.

Broadly defined as an unhealthy preoccupation with eating, food, weight or body image - together with behaviours such as restriction of intake, excessive exercise, binge eating or purging - that impacts on quality of life and the ability to function in daily life, eating disorders are most prevalent in teenage and young adult women.

There are also increasing concerns for pre-teens, with the physical changes of puberty such as increased body fat and girls maturing at younger ages interacting with social pressures for “thinness” and dieting, creating a risk for eating disorders to develop.

Research since the early 1990s has found that eating disorders affect both black and white young women - resulting in similar behaviours and attitudes irrespective of race - and aren’t limited to urban or “Western” settings. This mirrored findings in other African countries and other societies undergoing social and political changes.

Stereotypes of eating disorders being limited to females were also changing - teenage boys and young men are increasingly at risk due to pressures to achieve perceived ideal male body types, usually involving exercise to lose weight and build ­muscle.

This leads to possibly excessive exercise and the use of nutritional supplements (or anabolic steroids, or both) to replace healthy eating habits, but there could also be underlying medical conditions, and medical professionals should be careful of assuming an eating disorder diagnosis before excluding other possibilities.

Unrealistic expectations of high achievement or perfection from either parent were associated with feelings of guilt and shame that could potentially lead to expression in eating disorders.

Further possible precipitants of eating disorders can be linked to stresses such as changes in family circumstances, abusive situations (either directly or witnessing abuse), or pressures to perform in school or sport, leading to feelings of a lack of control or disrupting the sufferer’s sense of self-esteem and self-worth.

Treatment generally needs the help of a specialist in eating disorders, as sufferers tended to deny “there was anything wrong” and to resist treatment.

However, the family physician is often the starting point.

Unlike many psychiatric conditions where medication is the primary method of treatment, eating dis- orders are treated with a combination of psychotherapy, usually also involving therapy sessions for parents/family, as well as nutrition or dietary counselling. Medication may be prescribed to treat related symptoms such as sleeping problems, anxiety or mood disorders.

Treatment for anorexia could include being admitted to hospital, with a focus on nutrition counselling and weight restoration, which has been proven to aid also in improvement in overall psychological and emotional health. Hospitalisation may also be a requirement in certain instances for bulimia nervosa.