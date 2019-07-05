Picture: Pexels.

“Deluge” means different things to different eyes. A week or three ago, after our province’s now second-last televised list of fix-it fictions proclaimed from mahogany soapboxes, the Stoep asserted an antidote to the odious sound of politics. Go walk in the streets and meet the people. That, I said, is “fun and nearly always encouraging”. Thence the deluge, a whole four parts.

Person 1: “just accept that Africa is bottom continent”.

The crumbling country has driven Person 2 back to religion. It needs divine intervention.

Person 3 says I am “hoodwinking”. His son was the only whitey on his course, gung ho about giving to Africa in a big way. He’s quit the course and is quitting the country, saying “we’ll be hated forever, in jealousy”.

Person 4 evidently had a fair dose of African self-hate before his sister was maimed in a “typically African” taxi crash - reckless bad driver in crammed decrepit vehicle. Now he’s revolted by the idea that “my people are encouraging”. We must “face the truth”.

Not pretty, hey? Meantime my new mission - I told you, see Joburg by shoe-leather, all its corners - also caused some backing off. I acknowledge that walking the streets delivers three recurring non-encouragements: buildings decaying, activities closing, walls rising.

However

They say that when a politician says “however” that means “forget everything I said so far”. Maybe journalists too.

However, I’m not backing down on the main thing, the human factor. Your day-to-day person-to-person relationship here in the southern tip is damn glorious, and it’s high time to ditch this weird political/media/global perception that life here is a long cold race-war.

This is not wholly new in my mind, I concede. I worry I bore you with it. But it becomes ever more compelling, and since I started this thing of walking Joburg flat, it has hit the stratosphere.

It’d be nice to see fewer broken flagstones and rubble hills, but these things are only half-depressing, less than revolting. What’s more than inspiring, especially in places where you are a conspicuous outsider, is the warmth that keeps coming at you.

Often, that’s a plain uninvited welcome. But do a little bit of eye-meeting or a hand salute, and the commonest response goes further, an African speciality, instant downloading of momentary friendship.

A point the Stoep has made before: Give Africa love, and you get it back with interest.

Of course thugs, oafs, muggers, uptight guys and nitwits who can’t tell the roadside from the dustbin, all exist. No one’s saying hail, Nirvana, perfection. But so far, touch wood, most of those guys have been off duty when I wander through their ‘burb.

Who’s fully present are people like Thembi, 25ish, who follows me a block and a half of Main Road Melville over rolled-up Egyptian mummies that are people sleeping on pavements to tell me I’ve left a car window part-open.

Why does she take such trouble?

What I’m asking for is: recognise the best. Which is precisely not saying: ignore the worst, as the Gloom Brigade insist on receiving it.

People like my four delugers, rigidly seeing only bad, bottom, hopeless, would do themselves and all of us a favour by contemplating the thought that in the arena of human acceptance, Africa is a top continent.