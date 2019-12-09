In November 2017, the Constitutional Court ordered the government to amend the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act to ensure the equitable distribution of assets should a spouse in a polygamous marriage die. Sadly, under the watch of traditional leaders, the law was never changed.
Only six weeks before the deadline in 2017, the Justice and Correctional Services Minister approached the Concourt seeking another 12 months' extension. He provided several reasons, including that last year and this year were difficult years in the legislative process due to the elections.
He also noted that, because the legislation dealt with customary law, it would be required to follow elaborate processes which included consideration of further input from the National House of Traditional Leaders.
Based on the judgment in 2017, we all knew that this law unjustifiably limited the right to dignity as well as the right not to be discriminated against unfairly. And how come traditional leaders have not pressed Parliament to amend legislation in compliance with the court order to vindicate the constitutional rights?