OPINION: In politics, the Left and Right stuff has no meaning left









Denis Beckett. File picture\: Nqobile Sithole/Independent Media The nation might manage to do without another column pronouncing on Mmusi and Helen and All. I’ve had two demands, a flood on your humble Stoep. Compromise, half a column: As latest slip in the long descent to flailing politics, this new gemors is a human sadness as well as bad news even for the mingy-minded eager to lap up the schadenfreude of tall trees chopped down. Our supply of decent-minded progress-seeking skills is not limitless. For us ordinary-people victims of politics, our slim hope of becoming beneficiaries lies in those people putting reasonable heads together. No one wins from a mess. One particular aspect is more than just a mess, it’s upside down. This is the neat way the public plus multitudes of bearers of the big new job title “political commentator” have buttoned it all up. They make out it’s about what they call the right wing, the Conservatives, or the whites, trying to brush race into oblivion so as to thwart progress. While the new guard represent real black interests, carrying the hurt of history into accelerating corrective policies and laws.

Well, no. First, the Left and Right stuff has no meaning left. It had a point in old days when “Right” meant keep the peasants down while “Left” meant turn the tables. Now, all serious thinking on the Have side of the equation makes a contented mass population its priority. It’s not that they’re necessarily imbued with love but that the Anton Rupert phrase “if they don’t eat we don’t sleep” means more now.

On the “Left”, anything that wants to call itself serious thinking but denies the mortal injury being done by the haemorrhaging of skills, must be joking. Sensible debate has to revolve around getting people to start and build businesses that make profit, tax and jobs; doing it in Alberton rather than Auckland or Atlanta, and doing it to get the person at the bottom of the socio-pol heap saying “I’ll vote for that”.

But “merit”, becomes derided as conservative and right wing. Those guys have lots of angry conservative right-wing descendants coming up.

* * *

Why is walking Joburg different to walking London/Chicago/Wherever? More honestly, why is walking Africa different to walking other continents?

That’s absurdly broad and suspiciously ethnic. It could be misread as claiming a qualification in continent-comparing, but there is a truth in it. Which hit me when I discovered the answers I’d give in respect of Joburg would be the same answers in (nearly) any other city I know in Africa.

There are two things. First is that while anywhere and everywhere has pleasant people who take trouble to show you your way or explain that Metro cards don’t work on the railway system, and so on, it’s only in Africa that when you part, the guy is treating you as a friend. A week later on the far side of town he crosses the street to check you’re okay.

Second, in most places to request directions is what you might call a licensed intrusion upon a stranger. Without a licensed reason, the rules change. If in San Francisco, say, you catch someone’s eye waiting at traffic lights and say “hello”, their first instinct is to call a policeman, wondering if you’re after their money or their body.

Do it in Johannesburg, or Harare or Kampala or Accra, and their first instinct is to say “how are you?”