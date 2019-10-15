Opinion: In the age of social media, be ready to be publicly lynched by a mindless mob









In the age of social media, public lynching has become the unschooled, ready scribble of a mindless mob, says the writers. Being a public intellectual or social commentator is a risky business. Among its occupational hazards is exposing oneself to ad hominem attacks and insults, and the most vicious and personal attacks are reserved for those who consciously define themselves outside groupthink. In the age of social media, public lynching has become the unschooled, ready scribble of a mindless mob. Written in the disposable ink of poorly constructed sound bites rather than on a tablet of reasoned argument, ignorance is set to become the permanent marker of our public discourse. A deep intolerance of difference of opinion is also fast becoming the defining signature of our time. This is an inscription of an intellectually illiterate society. The downside of new-age technology is that it can so easily be used as a tool of and for miseducation, misrepresentation and mob injustice. Many “once-upon-a-time” thinkers appear to have now succumbed to the ingratiation and cheerlead of groupthink, clearly desirous of belonging, and or benefit. By doing so they have traded in their prized intellectual grit for popular thoughtless grime. In the final analysis, they have sold out and signed out both mentally and morally. The social media mob hunt in packs. Mob injustice is predictable: select a victim, garner and gather stones, attack in tandem, and most importantly don’t be waylaid by fact or truth. Opposing ideas and propositions must be put to death at all costs.

By its very nature, groupthink is fearful of anything different. Its very sustenance vests on the stoning to death of all others.

Mobs are unable to play any other role, but to be destructive. Each member of the mob must be seen to have cast his or her stone. This is a means of reassuring each other that they can be counted on.

Mobs have no intention to intelligently engage with any subject or argument in question. They have become masters of insult to cover up their intellectual bankruptcy.

As the great philosopher, Socrates observed, “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers”.

Debate is hard work. It demands that one must first understand the argument of the opposing view, unpack it, and expose whatever gaps may lurk in it.

Professor Sipho Seepe.

This is a formidable challenge for the weak-minded, for the morally barren and most especially for those who have undergone intellectual amputation.

Insults must be seen for what they are. They are an act of intellectual frustration, intolerance and linguistic violence. They aim to stone to death.

The irony of our times is that many of the stone-throwers come from quarters that are traditionally associated with the defence of free speech: journalists, analysts, civil society movements, and academia.

Steven Friedman captured this slippage to intolerance as follows: “We may be the only country in the world in which freedom of speech is restricted not by the government, but by its opponents The problem is not strident criticism of those who govern us; that is an obvious sign of democratic health. It is that only one opinion is expressed and alternative views are driven from the debate.”

Friedman said: “Those who express more balanced views will not be physically muzzled - but they will be denounced as government lackeys and embarrassed into silence To label criticism of the government as a sign of independence when everyone is doing it is absurd.

“Nor does it cost anyone anything to voice this criticism - no one who joins in is in the least danger of being forced to make a sacrifice. So strong has the current groupthink become that it is those who challenge it who are taking risks.”

Perhaps the root of our problems is that we have allowed our fraught factional politics to contaminate the intellectual space. This has led to a failure to appreciate the difference of opinion as a source of intellectual nourishment.

Kim Heller.



We should disabuse ourselves of the notion of the “independent analyst”. There is no such thing. Public interlocutors are not free-floating in space. They are influenced by their backgrounds and ideological learnings.

What is important is an appreciation of differing and contending perspectives. In the same way, lawyers go to court to present their specific arguments, the public court of opinion should be a place to air ideas.

The public court of opinion should be a splendid showcase and spectacle of ideas, a temple of thought rather than a stonewalling chamber operating in a tempest of intolerance.

Intolerance is so entrenched in the majority psyche right now that it could almost be counted as an official language. Attacks on alternative voices is the anthem of a nation in intellectual crisis. It is the failure to engage intelligently that is at the root cause of many failing democracies.