OPINION: It's time for principal to step up and help with return of pupils to schools

The chicken have come home to roost - the ineffectiveness of our education minister to independently administer a schooling system that provides well-structured and decent education is clearly evident in the unions’ arguments made against schools reopening. Schools with overcrowded classrooms and unsanitary conditions, and run by uncommitted school leaders, are waiting on “the government” to effectively carry out what should be the principal’s task of readying schools for reopening next week. Step up principals! Take responsibility! You are being paid as senior managers, to plan and organise a return-to-class system for your schools. Your teachers, many of whom have done little, if anything, to bridge the loss of classroom interaction during the lockdown, should be there to implement management’s plan. This is a time to provide creative solutions, prioritise curriculum focus and do the job for which you are appointed.

What has happened to the role of principals as community leaders who had the best interests of the children at heart?

Do they not see the television visuals of unsupervised children playing in the streets of townships and rural areas? Children who are going hungry without access to school nutrition programmes and who certainly do not appear to be involved in any home schooling efforts.

The well-run schools that are functional and continue to produce good results by virtue of good leadership are on task, doing what is necessary to reopen and complete the school year while there is time.

All our principals and their management teams would follow this example, rather than call on the unions to defend their inactivity and shortcomings. The role of the educator is as essential as any of the other front line services that are confronting Covid-19 daily.