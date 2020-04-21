OPINION: Kazakhstan's economic reforms prepared it for Covid-19

Kazakhstan’s economic reforms helped it prepare for unknown shocks such as Covid-19. Kazakhstan was one of the first countries to engage in the fight against the pandemic. On Thursday, confirmed cases in Kazakhstan stood at 1 382, more than 54 infected people recovered, while 17 succumbed to the disease. In my April 8 address to the nation, I announced prevention measures. Our governmental agencies received special training. The development and spread of the pandemic in foreign countries were studied. As a result, we declared a lockdown, and the situation was taken under round-the-clock control. Kazakhstani authorities announced quarantine measures in various cities and regions. In many cities, increased police and military patrols are enforcing quarantine. Those found violating the restrictions can be fined or imprisoned. A lot has been done to stabilise the situation. The establishment of structures such as the Eurasian Economic Union and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia enhanced relations with other countries.

In February, Kazakhstan was one of the first to provide partnership support to China amid its Covid-19 crisis. Our country delivered medical protective equipment to China, where the virus was first identified.

The past years have seen Kazakhstan assist other countries that include Antigua, Barbuda, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Serbia and Syria.

The successive global problems, which had never touched so many aspects of geopolitics, economics, environment, and public life, have begun to change the format of interstate relations.

We see that the creative ways of organising labour, and new types of professions are emerging. Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources and minerals, including oil. It has been diversifying its economy that was based on exploiting its oil and gas deposits.

We have developed the strategy, “Kazakhstan-2050”, and as part of the Forced Industrial and Inno- vative Development Programme, we have opened more than 1 000 new enterprises.

We began to produce products competitive in the world market, and new technologies came to us. Kazakhstan has a network of unprecedented railways and automobile highways. This marked the beginning of the third technological modernisation.

The agricultural sector received a powerful impetus for development. Kazakhstan provided itself with meat, milk and food, and became one of the top six countries in grain exports.

In the wake of the pandemic, the correctness of the reforms has been proved. The modernisation helped protect Kazakhstan from unforeseen shocks such as the deadly coronavirus.

People have begun to change their desk jobs into online work in a remote format. All this became possible because of the pre-planned measures.

Our diversity is wealth and advantage in a competitive global world. And the source of our achievements is the unity of our people.

Together with the international community, we need to strengthen ourselves. We are together. Let us preserve our unity and harmony without buckling under difficulties.

On Tuesday, April 14, Kazakhstan extended its state of emergency until May 1. - Issued by Susan Novela Diplomatic Informer Magazine