One of the strangest legal mechanisms in apartheid legislation was that by which an individual of colour could apply to reclassify their race. This presented itself as some sort of golden ticket to those of colour who could “pass” as white, with the opportunity to gain in the unearned privileges which came with being white in the apartheid era. Provided you passed certain tests in this regard, of course. The most infamous of these was the pencil test.

The ability of a person of colour to reclassify themselves as white reached my consciousness at a very young age.

This was largely due to the fact that a distant relative and her husband (previously classified as coloured) had found themselves granted this golden ticket by the apartheid government, giving them access to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory of whiteness.

They were able to do this due to two main factors: they were both very fair skinned, and they had the hair texture which allowed them to pass the aforementioned pencil test.

As a child, one can imagine the confusion that emanated from finding out that I had a white uncle and aunt. This confusion was later explained away by my parents, who said that after they had children, the couple decided to reclassify in order to “provide a better life for themselves and their children”.

The funny thing about this was that even though we would frequently see these relatives (and continue to see them to this day) the elephant in the room is yet to be addressed.

As I grew older, I began to notice that the individuals in question did not associate freely with other members of my family like they did with my parents. Only once I reached my teenage years did I realise why.

This was because my coloured parents were the first in their respective families to attend university and therefore were “educated coloureds” who had professions. The fact that they had two children who attended previously model C Schools and loved to play cricket and hockey definitely also counted in their favour.

My parents had (through their sheer hard work and determination) made themselves individuals with whom my “white “relatives could associate, even though they are coloured. The utterly patronising nature of this has resulted in the fact that whenever the doorbell rings and I hear that these relatives are at our home, I rush upstairs and retreat to my bedroom.

I have on numerous occasions jokingly threatened my mother that the next time they come for tea, I will address the elephant in the room, as I have a deep yearning to see the sheer embarrassment on their faces when I question them on the issue.

But my amazing mother is a peaceful woman and I love her way too much to disobey her kind request to maintain the status quo.

However, if we are truly to build an inclusive society based on reconciliation, we need to have these conversations. Addressing the elephant is crucial in this process, even though it will create great discomfort. Because from this discomfort will come greater understanding which, in turn, will open the door for sustained dialogue.

A type of dialogue which our society desperately needs if it is to move forward as a united South Africa.