OPINION: Municipalities must act on errant councillors and mayors

While the South African Local Government Association (Salga) is encouraged by municipalities that are adhering to the range of directives issued by national and provincial government departments and the exemplary conduct of many councillors, we note with utmost concern and disappointment the reports of some councillors. They are acting in direct contravention of the regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act, the code of conduct of councillors and the values upon which our democratic state is founded. In the first of such reports, it is alleged that a councillor from Matatiele Local Municipality has been found to be unlawfully distributing travel permits to residents, enabling them to move around freely under the pretext of providing essential services in terms of the regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act. As Salga, we condemn, in the strongest terms, this unlawful and criminal behaviour and are calling upon the municipality to urgently initiate proceedings against the said councillor and any other councillors who are found to be in breach of the code of conduct for councillors. Should a councillor be found to be in breach of this conduct, such a councillor may be removed from office by the MEC responsible for local government.

In the second report, it is alleged that, contrary to measures introduced by the national lockdown, a councillor has been arrested in Polokwane as part of a group of people who were playing loud music and consuming alcohol in a public area.

Salga is calling upon the law enforcement agencies to continue to enforce the regulations and similarly calling upon the Polokwane Local Municipality to urgently initiate proceedings against the said councillor for breach of the code of conduct.

The third report is of a video circulating on social media about derogatory remarks contradicting the president of the republic. These were made by the mayor of Matjhabeng, Nkosinjani Speelman, during the welcome address to members of the SANDF deployed in Welkom, Free State. While we welcome the political action taken against the mayor, we also call upon the municipality to urgently initiate proceedings for breach of the code of conduct by councillors.

In conclusion, Salga is calling on all councillors and municipal officials to take leadership in this fight against Covid-19.

We also encourage communities to partner with municipalities and report any councillors or municipal officials who are seen to be acting in a manner that violates the Covid-19 enforcement regulations to the relevant authorities, including mayors and speakers of our municipalities.