OPINION: NHI is for rich countries such as the UK, not broke ones like SA









Picture: Pixabay Will someone in the government explain to us why it insists on shooting itself in the foot, not occasionally but consistently and repeatedly? The government sets hopelessly unachievable targets, as with the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. It is supposed to come into operation in 2026 but has not even been costed. Sceptical observers say it is unaffordable by a government that has run out of our money, with hospitals so far below par as to be a blot on our national reputation and with a shortage of nurses estimated to total 40 000 by 2025. Far worse, however, is the news that the government is rushing ahead and proposing that, by 2021, barely a year away, the hospital insurance enjoyed by upwards of two million low-income people will become illegal. Instead of being able to receive treatment at private hospitals, they will be required to go to the overcrowded, overloaded, understaffed and underfunded state hospitals. The government appointed Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), the members of which are appointed by the minister of health, have taken the decision. For what end? The answer seems to be to pave the way for the NHI.

Riana de Lange, writing in Rapport, stated the executive head of the CMS, Dr Sipho Kabane, wrote in a circular that the low-cost project and the low-cost products (offered, for example, by Discovery as the Primary Care Plan and by Momentum as Domestic Care) would undermine the NHI, which was government policy.

He accused certain plans of exploitation. The arbitrary and shockingly sudden decision will put an end to the imaginative scheme which medical aids spent 10 years working towards and which provide affordable cover for 8 million low-income households.

The proposals for the extension of the low-cost scheme will be junked despite the fact that cover could have been acquired by households earning less than R16 000 a month and even R6 000 a month, at a cost of between R828 and R1 647 for a family.

All this goes to the heart of the ideological dreamworld in which the government operates. It believes it can do everything, should do everything and will do everything, despite evidence to the contrary.

It would be great if South Africa could have a health system like that of the UK. But the UK is a rich country; it is not nearly broke like South Africa is. The NHI cost for 2019/2020 is estimated at £134 billion. That translates into around R2.5 trillion, whereas our total tax revenue for 2019/2020 was projected (but later revised downwards) at R1.3 trillion.

Most sensible people - and compassionate people - will agree that all South Africans should have access to medical care of a reasonable quality. Those who are well off should be permitted to get on with paying whatever is required for their quality care; people of more modest means should have schemes proving affordable health care; and the poor, the millions who cannot afford it, should have access to state hospitals that make us proud.0

The government should be busting a gut to improve the standards of our hospitals so that our people get the care they deserve.

Forget ideology and focus on the sick; that should be the aim.