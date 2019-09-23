Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a language-based university is anathema to our society and a disgrace to our Constitution. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency

Is there a room for a language-based university? Should a language be used to perpetuate racist agendas? Just when a university is supposed to be a leveller in our society, an institution that closes the gap between the rich and the poor, should we unearth another form of racism by allowing an Afrikaans-only university?

The answer is: no ways. I and many South Africans are not opposed to Afrikaans, Afrikaner culture and its trappings. But we will never support those who want to hijack this language, just like they did during the dark days of apartheid, to conceal their hatred of a democratic South Africa.

To make matters worse, those involved in building this Afrikaans-only university have a horrible history of anti-transformation.

They defend the apartheid flag, support the music of Steve Hofmeyer, despise affirmative action, represent only Afrikaans speakers in labour disputes and challenge any promotion of blacks in labour matters.

The post-apartheid education policy is based on the Constitution, and among its objectives is the redressing of past imbalances and the addressing of education based on race.

The democratic government’s most dramatic stride toward equalising institutions of learning by dismantling 15 distinct departments of education and creating a single non-racially based one came in the early heady days of democracy.

Our goal was straightforward and attainable. We wanted to excise the most blatant excesses of apartheid education by officially doing away with racially divided institutions of learning and a white-supremacist curriculum.

I am an MEC for Education because of Beyers Naudé, a man of the cloth who was rejected by his people and expelled by an Afrikaans-only church, the Dutch Reformed Church or “NGK” Nederduits Gereformeerde Kerk, just because he wanted it to open its doors to all South Africans. He believed that we must live together as South Africans.

My relationship with “Oom Bey” began during the state of emergency of 1988 when I was detained without trial at Modderbee prison for leading a class boycott against apartheid education.

After my release, in a letter written in Afrikaans, my school was instructed to expel me and other student leaders. With a possible bleak future, the thought of going into exile to join Umkhonto we Sizwe lingered in my mind.

That was until someone told me about this progressive Afrikaner, Beyers Naudé, then secretary general of the South African Council of Churches.

When I met him, even before I could end narrating my story, he authorised that I be granted a bursary to enrol at a school associated with his church so that I could conclude my matric, now National Senior Certificate, and later I went to study at the then University of Natal.

Imagine if “Oom Bey” would have told me that he was only assisting Afrikaners to access education. Where would this Sepedi-speaking boy be today? I would surely not be an MEC for Education.

It’s a pity that even under a democratic state, we are still being insulted, and the overwhelming majority of our people still live in squalor - not out of their own making, but because of the historic injustices of apartheid education.

The truth is, institutions that vigorously support this university do not have a history of social cohesion but are divisive and support racist flags, hate black economic empowerment and affirmative action and glorify Hendrik Verwoerd and his ilk.

Let us heed Nelson Mandela’s inspirational advice when he said: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

I have since taken Afrikaans lessons to demonstrate that I’m not against the language. My daughter also went to an Afrikaans school that accommodated other languages. So the shallow calls that I hate Afrikaans are baseless and meaningless.

I fully support multilingualism where all languages are protected and developed, not only the language of the haves and the rich, while the have- nots and the poor can only be taken care of by the state.

The opening of this language-based university, especially a language that was used to oppress us, is not good for the future of our country.

Just imagine if we were to render services on the basis of who speaks which language? God help us all.