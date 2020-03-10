OPINION: Parents' role in cultivating culture of reading can't be emphasised enough

When he was only in Grade 10, Zameer Dada stood on top of the world. The year was 2016 and Zameer won the National Spelling Bee. He was barely 16, but had already come close, missed out, persisted and conquered. So, what made him write a children’s book about his journey? I asked myself this question as his parents invited me to be part of the conversation at his recent book launch in Killarney Mall. Even more nagging was the question: why would an Indian boy document his story in a work of fiction, casting himself as Joseph Tau from Soweto? “I thought that the story would not resonate with the majority of South Africans if I projected my true self; a privileged Indian boy from the north-eastern suburbs of Johannesburg”, Zameer replied.

That is possibly why he decided to channel the proceeds from the book sales into initiatives to promote literacy.

This young South African matric learner, I thought while reading his great book titled The Lion of Soweto, somehow comprehends our historical context, socio-political and economic challenges. But then one need not be surprised, that is precisely what

reading does.

At the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) we focus daily on training teachers how to teach reading (for meaning) to children in schools. We also conduct and source research on reading to empower communities in our broader reading

ecosystem.

Although we seem to focus on the micro and technical aspects of reading, we are driven by our appreciation of the macro elements. We drill the technical aspects of reading, spelling, semantics, syntax, rhyme, etc. because the mastery of these – as

a means – enables the social, economic and cultural benefits of reading for meaning to materialise.

Sitting in the same room with Zameer, I felt a compellingly affirmed and hopeful. In our work at the NECT, within the wider National Reading Coalition (NRC) to cultivate the culture of reading, we emphasise the indispensable role of parents, community

leaders, politicians, academics, cultural icons and others in exemplifying the importance of reading.

We ask parents to read with and for their children and to have their children read for them.

On the night of the launch, it was my honour to meet Ashraf, Kuraysha and Ismail- Zameer’s father, mother and grandfather, respectively.

“One day, while he was about a year and a half”, quipped Ashraf, “Zameer – right here in Killarney Mall – broke away from us at a restaurant, stormed into Exclusive Books next door and returned with the fattest book; wearing a smile on his face”.

What choice did a child from a reading family have and would it not be ideal if all families could be like that? Not all children who learn to read will become authors, like Zameer. Nor should they necessarily be bookish or nerdy to like books. In fact, every

book they read improves their quality and balance of life.

“I learned more than just the spelling of the words, in preparation for my Spelling Bee”, Zameer said.

The exercise taught him about the history of other people, their culture and also gave him a sense of other languages.



Ntsako Mkhabela, a dyslexic who is the Founder of the National Spelling Bee, supports Zameer’s observation.

“One can spell a word they have not seen before if they know its language of origin and the meaning of the word”.



It is a practical description of what it takes to identify and define a challenge, go for it with the help of those around you, fall repeatedly – getting up each time – then working harder until you succeed. I am not the only one who thinks highly of the book. In the audience there was an 11- year old Grade 6 learner from Glenanda Primary, Omphile Mongalo. After reading the book she gave a glowing review of what she found easy to read, “but probably

more suited to a Grade 4 learner, even if some words were difficult”. The NECT and the whole country owe the likes of Zameer, their parents, teachers and communities a debt of gratitude for embracing reading as a lifestyle choice. Through leading by example, they encouraged their children to read. Initiatives such as the National Spelling Bee thankfully offer platforms for talent to flourish and for children to learn to dream, pursue and achieve. He might not grow to become a writer, but his early encounter with books has cemented Zameer’s place in society by giving him one of the fundamental building blocks of quality living. Khosa is the CEO of the National Education Collaboration Trust.

Zameer's book says to every South African: as long as you are willing to dream big, and you possess the requisite focus and grit, success is possible.