DR Thandi Ndlovu will be remembered for championing the improvement of women, the underprivileged and black South Africans. African News Agency (ANA)

Dr Thandi Ndlovu, a high-profile woman who championed the improvement of women, the underprivileged, black South Africans and a deepening of democracy, was dismally failed by SAPS staff in Kya Sands. They sent her away after she reported domestic violence which she experienced from her husband.

I am hurt.

How can a country like South Africa, which has one of the highest incidences of domestic violence in the world, be led by police officers who are not equipped to deal with sensitive cases?

The police, being the front line social institution to deal with incidents of domestic violence, have a vital role to play in assisting victims of domestic abuse to follow through on their decision to seek recourse for the abuse.

They do not only represent state policy but also act as an important link to both the prosecution process and the provision of services to victims in a community.

The SAPS plays an important role in shaping victims’ initial experiences of reporting crimes.

Although, for many victims of domestic violence, the police might be a first resort to report the crime, it is also often the victim’s first point of contact once she has decided to take the first bold step towards seeking redress.

And then the police kill the victim’s newfound confidence.

Sadly, we all know that domestic violence is the most common and widespread human rights abuse in South Africa.

Every day, women are murdered, physically and sexually assaulted, threatened and humiliated by their partners, inside their own homes.

According to a Medical Research Council study, a woman in South Africa is more likely to be killed by her intimate partner than a stranger.

The study found that four women are killed in South Africa every day, three of those by their intimate partners and the other by a non-partner.

Yet, when the top businesswoman, Ndlovu, sought help for domestic abuse from police officers, as Ndlovu’s close friend Khanyi Chaba reveals, she was ignorantly told to go home and fix things with her husband.

She never received adequate help.

This is a disgrace.

SAPS officers require training on how to treat sensitive cases - they failed not only Dr Ndlovu but many other women out there.

Ndlovu’s death is a great loss to the country, women and the business world.

She proved that a determined black woman can be a genuine entrepreneur and globally recognised.

While attending her memorial service on Wednesday morning at Hope Restoration Ministries, my heart was flooded with so much anxiety and pain.

I sat there listening and grasping whatever little detail was shared about her inspiring life.

But when Chaba recalled how Ndlovu spent her final moments of life and the messages she shared daily, my heart sank and I was brutally heartbroken. It was a very touching speech.

Chaba, who is the head of responsible business at Old Mutual Limited, spoke about many things including the night they celebrated Ndlovu’s appearance as cover story of the August issue of Forbes Africa Magazine.

Ndlovu confided to Chaba that she was entangled in an abusive marriage. She was divorcing her husband due to, among other things, domestic violence.

She wanted Chaba to share her story of domestic violence to the world. She wanted to raise awareness about domestic violence against women.

She was a fighter, an angel and a leader, even in times of confusion and pain.

May Dr Thandi Ndlovu’s beautiful soul rest in peace.