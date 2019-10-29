OPINION: Road safety challenge in SA is complex and affected by society's psyche









File Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) When I wrote this article, newspaper headlines covered the death of the late Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Bavelile Hlongwa. Hlongwa was killed on the same road where late former Public Service and Administration Minister, Collins Chabane, was killed in March 2015. The cause? The driver of a truck ploughed into a group of people helping at the scene of another car crash. The other incident involved a truck that made a U-turn on an undivided freeway. In both instances these drivers did not follow the rules, nor did they respect their fellow road users.

Road fatalities are often highlighted when public figures are killed, or during the festive season and holidays such as Easter.

The sad reality is that April is not one of the worst months on our roads despite the number of fatalities - it stands in seventh place when compared with the other months of the year. December comes in at the highest, followed by the winter months.

I have been involved in the Road Safety environment for the past 25 years. I have analysed many road statistics, written various strategies and policies for different authorities. I drive an average of 35000km a year, and I am on several WhatsApp groups where Emergency Services report crashes, including the graphic and horrific photos that go with them.

I bought a “dash cam” three years ago to record people’s driver behaviour. I served on the Road Safety Advisory Council for three years. I regard myself as reasonably well informed in terms of the status of road crashes in our country.

There really isn’t a trend - the fatalities for 2016 and 2017 were higher than 14000 per year. The other key statistics - the injuries and the cost to the economy of R430 million per day.

The economic impact does not get any media attention. The almost 2300 crashes per day translates to 94 crashes per hour on average. Imagine a map that flashes a red light whenever a crash occurs - every 40 seconds a light will flash somewhere.

So, what has been done over the past 30 years to reduce crashes? Why haven’t our policies and strategies worked?

My assessment is that the road safety challenge in South Africa is complex and is affected by many layers in our society.

How children are taught at home, discipline in schools, road safety education in our schools, our driving instruction and tests (our novice drivers are, for example, never formally taught how to drive on a freeway or to overtake on a rural road), the often corrupt systems to get a driving licence.

It is generally known that 90% or more of crashes are the result of human error. The road and the condition of vehicles are sometimes contributing factors; however, this is generally a very small percentage.

We live in a country where the general rule of law is not respected. How do we change this? Another summit, another policy? Will the demerit system that forms part of Aarto make a difference?

Our daily acceptance of the road deaths reminds me of the words of Martin Luther King: “This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off, or to take the tranquillising drug of gradualism.”