OPINION: SA will remain in the mess it's in until it fixes education and healthcare

For economist Dani Rodrik, everything will go back to how it was before Covid-19. He suggests in his article in April, titled “Remake the world?”, if anything, positions and phenomena will be hardened rather than altered. South Africa, on the other hand, given its dire state, could well use this crisis and turn it into an opportunity to introduce change. It will be a golden opportunity to return to an understanding of ubuntu which the country so desperately needs. During lockdown level 5, we saw this display of ubuntu so vividly. Communities rallied around to feed the destitute. Essential workers placed themselves and their families at risk to serve the community, for the rest of us to be fed, and to report what is happening, not forgetting our educators. However, as Rodrik suggests, our troubles, which we had before the onslaught of Covid-19, have only deepened. We see this nowhere better than in our healthcare and education systems. The trajectory that South Africa has been on for the last 26 years cannot be sustainable; not only from an economic point of view, but also an ethical one. Kwame Gyekye, an African philosopher, in his work Tradition and Modernity: Philosophical Reflections on the African Experience, emphasised the importance of understanding what is right.

Right, Professor Gyekye says, is to fulfil one’s duties towards the community first and foremost. While human rights may have corresponding duties, these human rights are right because of the implicit understanding and need for duty.

The “politics of rights” gives way to the “politics of duty”; duty towards the common good. The satisfaction of the common good is paramount to the actualisation of the individual/community’s rights, and it is only through this satisfaction of the common good, of the community, that the individual acquires personhood. Thus we see that personhood is dependent on that which is good or right for the community.

Take, for example, the social grant system in South Africa. Some economists and indeed the government believe that if you increase the amount of consumers, then you increase demand and thus the production of goods and services increases. To make people consumers, one needs to put money into their pockets in order for them to spend, the argument goes.

In Gyekyen terms, though, this is only endowing people with the means to consume, just as one would endow them only with rights. Where is duty? As a consequence, to shift South Africa’s trajectory, we need to move towards a politics of duty. We must not only make people consumers, but we must make them producers as well.

For Gyekye, people must not only consume or receive from the community that which they can, but they should also have an obligation towards the community to produce. Unfortunately, we have only concentrated on the consumer side of things, and South Africa is where it is today because of this. Not only economically, but because very few people have a sense of duty towards their community.

Unless we are able to provide quality education and quality health care to people, we will continue to remain in the quagmire we are in.