OPINION: Senior managers must stop being obsessed with reminding people of their titles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It was the late British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, who once said: "Being a leader is like being a lady. If you have to remind people you are, you aren’t." I have been working in a public sector for more than a decade and I have sadly observed with keen interest the use and obsession of titles such as Director, Chief Director, Deputy Director-General, Chief of Staff and the likes, by the majority of senior public servants and the worrying impact of this phenomenon on their professional relationships with their sub-ordinates, and ultimately, service delivery. Far too many of our senior managers are obsessed with reminding people of their titles, than inspiring their sub-ordinates to deliver quality services, in line with Batho Pele principles, to the general public. As the British Iron Lady noted, those who must constantly remind us of their titles and leadership positions probably are not leadership material, in the first place. As it is known, leadership skills are a key requirement for senior managers in government. However, it is my contention that the obsession with titles in the public services serves little in developing the leadership qualities of our senior managers so that they are best able to take on the momentous task of serving and transforming our communities better. In fact, it can be argued that it does the opposite.

Speaking to Forbes.com, Mark Sanborn, president of American ideation studio, Sanborn & Associates, and author of You Don’t Need a Title to Be a Leader, says ‘leadership should be borne out of a desire to contribute rather than simply achieve. Leadership done right benefits both the leader and the greater good: followers, the organization, and/or the community.”

"Skills and results make you a leader. Titles should confirm leadership but they can never bestow it," the acclaimed author writes.

It is unbelievable and quite shocking how some of our colleagues are pre-occupied with the titles, while not paying so much attention to results. For some, it is not good enough if a sub-ordinate called them by their name or even to say Miss or Mister, for that matter. They easily take offense and often (mis)interpret it as a lack of respect and/or unprofessional conduct on the part of their subordinates. This breeds a culture of fear and poor relations between the manager and those s/he leads; creating an intimidating atmosphere where voicing one’s concerns is discouraged.

Having seen some of the devastating results this type of behaviour can have on fellow colleagues in the public sector, I must say I am truly worried about this practice and I am advocating for its absolute ban. It is my view that this practice is nothing more than a self-serving, ego-caressing act of glorifying the perpetual culture of fear for those who occupy high offices in government.

Sometimes work becomes less about getting things done and more about massaging egos and playing politics.

Lesemang Matuka

Fear in a working environment leads to bad decisions and creates barriers to meaningful engagements amongst the colleagues.

The recent memories of some of my colleagues testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings provide ample evidence that the obsession with titles serves little to bring the public service closer to its goal of serving the public better.

Instead, as the former head of Gauteng Department of Health had testified, the culture in the department at the time of the tragedy was one of fear - with everyone referring to their seniors as "chief" and never by name because of the pervasive anxiety experienced by all. The truth of the matter is that this is a common culture across all spheres of government.

If there are lessons learnt from this tragedy - we should be acknowledging that the practice of calling colleagues with their job titles tends to create cultures and sub-cultures. It has unintended consequences which can lead to undesirable dominance and divisions among team members which do not foster collaboration in a work environment.

Gustavo Razzetti, a sought-after author and speaker in the world of teamwork, culture change and innovation, argues that job titles get in the way of growth in the workplace. I could not agree more with the view.

According to Razzetti, letting go of one's title is not about making us all equal but about sharing accountability. As part of building a professional civil service in our country, I advocate for the banning of calling public servants with their job titles. This would go some way in creating more open and accountable work spaces where all public servants’ roles are respected equally.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to radically change the way we work and play, has shown beyond reasonable doubt that it is not the titles which can make meaningful differences in our lives; rather the efforts of every single public servant (or health worker, in this instance) matter- from the cleaner to the nurse and porter; we can all make a difference if we do our work and not obsess about our titles).

As civil servants, our call is to serve the public and those who report to us with honour and dignity.

If your name is Piet don't be offended when people call you by your name at work. After all, your parents had a reason for bestowing such a name upon you.

The actions of our senior managers, a core leadership element of government, should, in the words of Quincy Adams "inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more…"

This cannot happen if subordinates are expected work in military-like conditions.