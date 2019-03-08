Pastor Alph Lukau claimed this man was raised from the dead during one of his Sunday services. Photo supplied.

They both trace their family roots to the Democratic Republic of Congo, their names are strikingly similar and, in recent weeks, they have hogged the headlines for vastly different reasons. One is a prophet, a fake one in some people’s eyes, certainly a very controversial one in most people’s eyes, and one who tried to fool the world.

Former US president Abraham Lincoln once said you can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

For pastor Alph Lukau, a South Africa-based Congolese clergyman, this came to pass a few weeks ago when he attracted worldwide attention, for all the wrong reasons, after performing one of the worst stunts in the history of religion.

He falsely claimed he would bring a man back to life from the dead, and filmed the shameless act live to try and dupe the world.

It sent those watching into a painful soul-searching exercise.

By the end of it, proof emerged that the whole act was stage-managed, the man in the coffin had never died, and, in the inevitable spectacular fallout, the prophet was left to lick his wounds.

But then, the world isn’t only about those who thrive on the dark arts.

It also has space, and lots of it, for the nice fellows who do the right things to cheer our weary spirits.

And, by some sheer coincidence, it took another man with Congolese roots, and a similar name to the shamed prophet, to perform football’s version of reviving the dead.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.

Enter Romelu Lukaku.

The big Belgian forward, whose family left Kinshasa for Europe in search of a better life only to run into extreme poverty in the Antwerp area where living without food and electricity was a part of their lives, was the toast of believers on Wednesday night.

His Manchester United was as good as dead in the Champions League - after all, no team had ever come back from a two-goal home loss in the first leg to turn the tie on its head in this competition and sail through to the next round.

With more than eight first-team players out, and the influential Frenchman Paul Pogba unavailable due to suspension, this looked like Mission Impossible.

But Solskjaer believed, maybe taking a cue from his own miracle in Barcelona 20 years ago, when his added-time goal powered United to an incredible come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

By the end of the night, the big forward had scored twice to lead United to a 3-1 win and victory on away-goals rule.

Twitter predictably exploded with Lukau and Lukaku resurrection tales, one of which was a con job, but the other came to pass.