OPINION: State will resort to tough tactics if people refuse to adhere to Covid-19 lockdown regulations

Never before in the past 25 years have South Africans been so seized by the issue of their personal rights. The libertarians would argue that the regulations first imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15 were draconian. They may well be right, but that’s an issue for the courts to decide. One of the premises of our Constitution is that we are all equal before the law – that means it applies to all of us and must be seen to be applied uniformly for it to be considered fair and reasonable. None of us have the right to opt out from laws we don’t like. If we do, we are guilty of an offence. We do have the right to challenge laws we believe are unfair – but only in court. What about our rights? We have the freedom to assemble where we like, to speak what we like, to worship who we like, to believe what we want and to publish it – we can even move where we like. We are currently in a State of Disaster.

A disaster, in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 is defined as a “natural or human-caused occurrence that causes disease, damage to property infrastructure or the environment of disruption of the life of a community”.

Covid-19 is the greatest public health disaster we have faced as a country in the last 100 years, worse even than the HIV/Aids pandemic because of the speed it is transmitted.

Our only chance to avoid the worst of this – and the possible death of hundreds of thousands of neighbours – is to do as we are told: keep our distance, wash our hands and stay at home.

Those that can’t do this are breaking the law and will be isolated so that they don’t pose a risk to anyone else. This is how societies work. But for some reason, many of us think that we are different because of our past.

Our past was terrible, most of us had no rights as a minority government tried everything in its power, including passing unjust laws enforced by the military, to suppress the majority.

Our present is nothing like that. We have a properly elected government living through the most difficult times imaginable doing everything in its power legitimately to protect the society.

As people refuse to behave, the state has to resort to tougher, legitimate, tactics to ensure obedience for the greater good in the face of this crisis – including transitioning from a state of disaster to a state of emergency where civil liberties are actually suspended for the duration.

This is not a uniquely South African situation, but an international phenomenon. The question is simple: what South Africa do we want? If we do as the government asks us, we will negotiate this crisis as quickly as we can, get back to a new normal and the soldiers can get off the streets and home to their families.

Or we can force the government to keep us in an indefinite state of limbo as our scientists and clinicians try to discover a vaccine. It should be a very simple decision to make. Let’s do the right thing, South Africa, let’s stay at home and give the government the time it needs to beat Covid-19 – for our sakes, not theirs.