File Picture: Tumi Pakkies

The Gauteng public schooling system is in shambles, with alarming incidents of violence, bullying, burglary, sexual assault and physical altercations involving learners. In light of this, pessimists have gone as far as suggesting that if things remain as they are, we're headed for a disaster of epic proportions. And who can blame them?

Recently, we were reminded of the madness that has become a norm in schools when an 18-year-old learner was shot and wounded through a classroom window at the Dowerglen High School in Ekurhuleni. While coming to terms with this incident, we woke up to the news that 23 learners were molested by a school teacher at the Valhalla Primary School.

Then a second burglary in a month was reported at Kutumela-Molefe Primary School in Bronkhorstspruit.

But worse was to come last week when a Grade 6 learner at the Doornpoort Primary School committed suicide after being bullied by a Grade 7 learner on social media.

And as if that was not bad enough, two Lyttelton Manor Primary School learner, a boy and a girl, were caught on camera engaging in a bloody fist fight.

There are many more gruesome examples to cite but the most important observation to make is that these examples clearly punctuate the greater point that many schools have become violent and unsafe.

Put bluntly, schools have gone “wacko” and the provincial and national heads of departments of education have their work cut out to remedy this situation.

Bonginkosi Dhlamini

How on earth does a stranger enter school premises and open fire at an unsuspecting learner? Where are security guards to intervene when learners are engaged in bloody school ground punch-ups? Can teachers be trusted to guide and protect learners when they are also implicated in sexually assaulting them?

These indeed are hard questions which none of us can ignore and even if we choose to they will linger disquietingly, unanswered.

What is clear is the schools do not have adequate measures to protect learners and create a safe environment for learning and teaching. This is while the Gauteng Education Department declares it is committed to ensuring that all learners are “free from harm and intimidation” in schools.

The sobering fact is that the schools are becoming havens of crime and violence.

Hence, I was disappointed to hear Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi openly state that he is reluctant to “militarise” schools because “children need to be children. They need to be free”.

This statement troubles me because it is out of touch with what is happening every day in schools. It overlooks the fact that they are danger zones and easy targets for criminals.

It discounts the need for a stricter approach to school safety and as we all know you can’t fix a problem if you don’t admit it exists.

Consequently, the IFP calls on the Gauteng Education Department to put into action their commitment to deploy professionally trained and armed security guards to watch over schools, protect school property and ensure a safe and secure environment for staff and students.

We need to send a strong message to criminals that continue to terrorise our schools that schools-based crime and violence will not be tolerated. School safety must be integrated as a fundamental component of local safety strategies that involve partnerships with communities and multiple stakeholders.

It has always been the position of the IFP that partnerships with communities are essential in building social cohesion.

We believe that if communities are involved in the care and safeguarding of schools and learners, school safety may be significantly improved.

Likewise, if parents are more involved in the upbringing of their children, monitoring their school work, school attendance and change in behaviour, most of the childhood risks and delinquent behaviours may be detected early.

As a society we need to stop being apathetic about issues concerning the well-being of our children for it is this lack of interest which has largely left schools to their own vices - creating a breeding ground for opportunistic behaviours such as child molestation and sexual harassment all of which are worthy of the highest criminal sanctions permitted by our legislation.

Equally, the department must do all it can to ensure awareness, development and accountability in schools on issues such as sexual harassment and bullying and, as too often, we find that staff are ill-equipped to deal with such problems. It must never be forgotten that failure to protect learners in schools compromises their right to access education.