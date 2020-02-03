OPINION: The more things change, the dumber they get









Denis Beckett. File picture\: Nqobile Sithole/Independent Media A hitch-hiker, with thumb raised in picture-book hitch-hike mode. Does he think this is the 20th century or what? I pull up, in surprise; an old habit. But even as I stop, I sniff something is wrong. He’s suspiciously smartly dressed and over-dressed, as if for effect. Suspiciously smartly spoken, too, and, yes, before Midrand we are in a suspiciously smooth tale. He talks of a wallet, left at granny’s place in “Boskopkruinspruit” and the car breaking down in “Naphutitjabakeng, on the way to a church meeting in South Northside Townsville”. So if I advance a mere R372.45, it will in the name of Jesus and his mother, definitely be returned on Tuesday. Funny, hey, for so long hitching was a part of life, and in my experience a benign and interesting and pleasant one from all angles. Now a hen’s tooth. Did it have to be sour, too?

* * *

On the subject of funny, you hear much attributed to Oscar Wilde. He’s not quite first league, up with Winston Churchill, George Bernard Shaw, and Robbie Williams, but close.

I read that he said “a halo doesn’t have far to fall to become a noose”, and I’m struck. That’s new to me. Was it really Wilde, or ascription-inflation again?

The internet has a cornucopia of versions, ascribed to countless authors from King Solomon via the pop group Perfect Circle to Ravi Zacharias and Clinton D McWilliam. But no Wilde.

* * *

Funny, too, how when every lawn and park and hill and flower box is lush rich green, you can only get half despairing of the decline and fall that humans create.

* * *

You know where South Africans are at their worst? Even worse than on freeways where patriotic duty is to fill any space that comes near to safe following distance?

That would be escalators, where the rule is that if someone else’s electricity is moving your carcass forward, it’s your duty to stand pat solid and make the most of the free service.

* * *

We have a new term in the ranks of fashionable cliché. This is the first objectionable one I can think of. I hope it will hurry to the forgotten status that overtook “pear-shaped”, “going south”, “not a train smash”, “hundreds”, and a few dozen others since the big 2000 notched up.

This new one is a Sithifrikan speciality: “optics”. It’s supposed to make race paranoia look sexy. “The optics are wrong” means “this gathering is invalid as there are not enough black faces in it”.

So paler faces including not-quite-African “black” ones must plead, cajole and bribe black-black persons to insert their not-necessarily-interested selves into the activity concerned.

Nay, mense, that’s not making things better, just differently dumb. The worthwhile target is that all are welcome and no one is press-ganged.

There are arenas to work on more and fuller representivity but composing your guest-list by ethnic count is not graduating out of racism; it’s diving deeper in. Move on.