OPINION: The truth is massive outbreak of any disease significantly changes people's lives
At the beginning of the third week of the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension of the lockdown as a step to further strengthen the country’s Covid-19 response strategy.
The rapid spread of the Coronavirus in many countries around the world has provided a platform for the South African government to undertake scientific research as well as learn from multiple case studies about the spread of this virus to inform the interventions required to flatten the curve of positive cases and minimise deaths.
The World Health Organisation’s declaration of the Coronavirus as a pandemic on the 11 March 2020 was evidence that the nature of the world’s health systems would be changed and impacted negatively in the following months of the year 2020.
The massive outbreak of any disease is expected to significantly change the way that p eople live. It is the nature of disease and illness to alter the lives of those who are affected by it.
As humanity, we had no escape from this virus. Governments across the world have had to consider numerous strategies to fighting the Covid-19 and protect people from this scourge.
This has undoubtedly changed the way of life of many people, and it has also affected how global economics, government and social systems function.
One of the key lessons we have learned from countries that have been exposed to the virus before South Africa is the importance of enforcing a lockdown and accordingly extending it in order to limit the amount of adverse effects that a rapid spread of the virus would have on the health system and on people’s lives.
While the continuation of the lockdown with the regulations in place is contested by some sectors, the president’s message is anchored in available evidence that because of the lockdown, our health system has been better able to respond to the rising needs given the context of the pandemic.
Some of the benefits that have come as a result of the lockdown is improved management of transmission cases, this includes the number of people who would have to be traced because of exposure to individuals who may have tested positive for the virus.
In this sense, the lockdown offers a context where containment of the virus and flattening the curve possible. While the number of positive cases has not declined and some deaths have been recorded, the lockdown has seen a manageable increase of positive case. This is in part reflective of the effect that the lockdown has had on the number of potential transmission cases.
Noting that the past few weeks have been instrumental in dealing with the outbreak, it is likely that scaling back on the lockdown regulations instead of re-enforcing them may result in numbers of transmission dramatically spiking and therefore compromising the war waged against the Coronavirus.
It is in the interest of the country and the health system specifically that measures that have been put in place remain to ensure that where there are high numbers of cases, adequate treatment and better chances of recovery are available, and that where cases are low, they are kept at a minimum and possibility of further spread of the virus is curbed.
The Department of Health’s current response includes a Community-based Screening, Testing and Medical Management programme which is being rolled across the five districts in the province.
This community outreach programme is aimed at conducting Covid-19 screening, testing and treatment where required.
In addition to this, a flu-vaccine programme is also underway and is aimed at strengthening individuals’ immune systems and possibly protecting them from the virus.
In partnership with various stakeholders, the governments initiatives have been strengthened in order to provide support particularly to vulnerable communities which are exposed to the virus.
A health crisis of this magnitude calls for integrating efforts across all sectors. In continuing the war against Covid-19, it is necessary to remember that the presence of a crisis can present some opportunities and that the pandemic already provides a context within which government and the health sector can draw lessons and carve out possibilities of strengthening the health system in preparation for the National Health Insurance.
The integrated efforts between public and private health care towards responding to the pandemic is an indication that an alternative healthcare system in South Africa is possible, and one that as a nation we must aspire for.