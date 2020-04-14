OPINION: The truth is massive outbreak of any disease significantly changes people's lives

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

At the beginning of the third week of the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension of the lockdown as a step to further strengthen the country’s Covid-19 response strategy.

The rapid spread of the Coronavirus in many countries around the world has provided a platform for the South African government to undertake scientific research as well as learn from multiple case studies about the spread of this virus to inform the interventions required to flatten the curve of positive cases and minimise deaths.

The World Health Organisation’s declaration of the Coronavirus as a pandemic on the 11 March 2020 was evidence that the nature of the world’s health systems would be changed and impacted negatively in the following months of the year 2020.





The massive outbreak of any disease is expected to significantly change the way that p eople live. It is the nature of disease and illness to alter the lives of those who are affected by it.





As humanity, we had no escape from this virus. Governments across the world have had to consider numerous strategies to fighting the Covid-19 and protect people from this scourge.





This has undoubtedly changed the way of life of many people, and it has also affected how global economics, government and social systems function.





One of the key lessons we have learned from countries that have been exposed to the virus before South Africa is the importance of enforcing a lockdown and accordingly extending it in order to limit the amount of adverse effects that a rapid spread of the virus would have on the health system and on people’s lives.





While the continuation of the lockdown with the regulations in place is contested by some sectors, the president’s message is anchored in available evidence that because of the lockdown, our health system has been better able to respond to the rising needs given the context of the pandemic.