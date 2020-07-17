OPINION: This Mandela Day we pledge not to rest until internet access is basic human right in Africa

“What can one say about such a tragedy? I was already overwrought about my wife, I was still grieving for my mother, and then to hear such news…I do not have words to express the sorrow, or the loss felt. It left a hole in my heart that can never be filled”. With these words, the late President Nelson Mandela relived the devastating loss of his first-born son, Thembekile in a car accident on July 13 1969 while he was serving his sentence on Robben Island. Barely two years after the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and even as the world was preparing to commemorate Mandela Day, on July 18, another iconic Mandela was

called home. South Africans were stunned by the sudden death of the couple’s youngest child, Ambassador Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela, on the 51st anniversary of the death of her

half-brother Thembi.

Since her memorable public reading of the letter from her father at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto on February 10 1985, in which he spurned the offer for conditional release from prison, she became the perfect embodiment of the strong character of both her parents.

If her parents were the father and mother of the nation, respectively, she was in the words of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation "the child of the nation".

Yet, she will be remembered - according to International Affairs and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor- more than merely as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right.

One can only imagine what Madiba felt 51 years ago. How does a prisoner on a desolate island, himself about to turn 51 years of age, cope with the death of his eldest son

especially if he is denied the opportunity to bury him?

It is such tenacity and resilience of Zindzi’s parents that ought to be invoked during the current hardship, as homage to her and in celebration of Mandela Day.

South Africa and the world are under the cosh. This Covid-19 pandemic, compounded by the crumbling economy and the plummeting public morale, calls for every South African to

remember people like Ambassador Zindzi Mandela, who campaigned for freedom and lived to serve their country without demanding special recognition.

July is not the birth month of the world’s most famous statesman only, but of the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR). ZACR was incorporated as UniForum SA on 28 July 1988

to promote open systems and networks. It was during Mandela’s presidential tenure that UniForum was further tasked to administer the co.za second-level domain within the

greater .ZA namespace. While it took several years to clock the first 450 co.za domains, there are today well over 1,200,000 domain names ending in co.za, web.za, org.za, and

net.za. The ZAdotCities domains of .capetown, .joburg, and .durban have notched up the impressive totals of over 4,500, 3,500, and 2,500 registrations, respectively.

The Mandela family became synonymous with the anti-apartheid struggle, without the benefit of the Internet- which today makes it possible for children to learn, companies to

service clients and parliaments to sit via electronic platforms. The strides made by South Africa in increasing Internet penetration from about 5 percent in 2000 to over 40 percent

are no match for the 80 percent in the Americas, but a step in the right direction which we at ZACR and within the African Internet community can proudly dedicate to Madiba for his

birthday – with our promise to never relent until universal access to fast and affordable internet is a basic human right in Africa.