Opinion: Uganda's call to 'Kill the Gays' criminalises love









In August 2012, gay and lesbian activists attended Uganda’s first gay pride parade at the Entebbe Botanical Gardens in Kampala. Picture: Rachel Adams EPA Last Thursday, Uganda announced plans to resurrect the infamous “Kill the Gays” Bill, possibly within weeks. A version of the bill was first signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni and then ruled invalid on a technicality by the courts in 2014. If passed by parliament, the new bill would impose the death penalty not only for gay sex, but also for “promotion and recruitment,” effectively criminalising vital rights and health advocacy work. This will only serve to increase anti-gay hate and violence in a country where acceptance of homosexuality is already much lower than in most parts of the world. Justifying the bill, Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo told Reuters that “homosexuality is not natural to Ugandans, but there has been a massive recruitment by gay people in schools”. That is demonstrably and patently false, for at least two reasons, which begs the question of whether Lokodo is ignorant or lying to score cheap political points ahead of Uganda’s next general election, scheduled for 2021. Rainer Ebert. First, there is no such thing as “homosexual recruitment”. While there is no consensus among scientists about the exact reasons that an individual develops a particular sexual orientation, and many think that nature and nurture likely both play a role, there is agreement that people choose their sexual orientation no more than they choose their sex or skin colour. Lokodo and others entertaining the mistaken belief that homosexuality is a choice should simply ask themselves this: “Could I be ‘convinced’ to be attracted to members of the same sex?” Second, the claim that homosexuality is “not natural to Ugandans” is no more than a variation of the tired and widely discredited myth, propagated by a number of African leaders, that homosexuality is somehow “un-African” or a Western import.

It is a historical fact that homosexuality has been part of every society and every culture. Some of the world’s earliest depictions of homosexuality were in fact found in Africa.

Rock paintings by the San people of Zimbabwe show same-sex sexual relations that date back thousands of years and are part of a wealth of evidence that shows that homosexuality has always been present.

It is not homosexuality that is un-African, or un-Ugandan, but the laws that criminalise gay sex, which were exported to Africa by Western colonial powers. In Uganda, it was the British who introduced such laws.

But even assuming that homosexuality is a new phenomenon in Uganda would not justify banning it.

Willingness to preserve harmful traditions solely for tradition’s sake is a mark of small minds and impedes progress. No custom, belief, or tradition should be considered immune from critical evaluation and revision in light of moral argument.

A 2007 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that only 3% of Ugandans believe that homosexuality should be accepted. Such overwhelming social rejection has serious negative effects on the well-being of lesbian women and gay men, putting them at a significantly higher risk of suicide than their heterosexual peers.

Furthermore, lesbian women and gay men in Uganda are frequent victims of hate crimes, face discrimination at school, university and work, are denied access to health care and justice and receive little support from family and friends. Under current Ugandan law, gay sex is already punishable with up to life imprisonment, forcing them to live a life of secrecy and lies.

The new bill would make things even worse. It is hard to imagine anything more offensive to life than killing people because they love. Love is what makes life worth living, and laws criminalising same-sex relationships, forms of human bonding as natural and healthy as heterosexual relationships, are consequently a denial of life.

Such laws are inhuman, contradict the fundamental principles of dignity and equality, violate international human rights law, reinforce social stigma, encourage discrimination and undermine important public health efforts.

While other parts of the world are moving towards greater equality for sexual minorities, passing the bill would be a significant step back for Uganda. The bill is an embarrassment to civilisation and based on nothing more than prejudice, and as such deserves international condemnation.

Lawmakers in Uganda and other countries that have laws criminalising homosexuality should rather work to repeal such laws, and help place homophobia where it belongs - into the dustbin of history.