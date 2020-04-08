OPINION: Use social media to educate on Covid-19, not instill fear

I have this special photo from the Sunday Independent on the massive 2010 Haiti earthquake. In the picture, there are two gentlemen removing a body from a coffin as they wanted to steal it. Haiti had run out of coffins and burial space. I kept it as a reminder about the metamorphosis of humans in times of fear and danger. Crisis brings the worst and good out of people. Fear triggers irrational behaviour. South Africa, in the times of Covid-19, feels like Haiti in my photo. How do you explain the stupid messages by some church leaders defying a government order banning mass gatherings? I listen to this bishop, Bheki Ngcobo, promising to go ahead with Easter celebrations.

Where is commonsense?

March 16 saw panic stockpiling. Why? South Africa has a massive supply of toilet paper. We can even afford to supply neighbouring countries.

What drives this fear? Fear has been commodified into our lives. Fear is good if it helps to improve behaviour.

Fear is dangerous if it sees every pimple as cancer and every cough as Covid-19.

Dan Gardner writes in his book, The science and politics of fear, that is “but surely, one might think, an opinion based on nothing more than the uninformed views of others is a fragile thing once we have a view, we embrace information that supports that view while ignoring, rejecting or harshly scrutinising information that casts doubts on our view.

“Once a belief is established, our brains will seek to confirm it.”

A 1953 study by Richard Crutchfield, the University of Berkeley Personality Assessment and Research showed “subjects abandoned their own judgements and went with the group”. The herd mentality is easy to make people deny what they see with their own eyes. There is an untested view that South Africa will ground to zero and run out of basic necessities because of Covid-19.

That is not true. The antidote to fear is knowledge. Educate yourself about Covid-19. I love what The Star newspaper did during 2008 xenophobic violence by educating people through campaigns. Covid-19 is no different from other viral outbreaks like Zika, Sars, Mers and Ebola. Some people will die. The majority will outlive it.

Each viral outbreak prepares us in managing the next one. The World Health Organisation and the UN ensures information is shared between countries. Lessons learnt in China and Italy will help us to manage Covid-19.

We will never get to the stage of the 1918 Spanish flu that killed millions.

Viral outbreaks will be the norm, and we must prepare ourselves. Viruses are part of humanity as old as civilisation. Lets us use social media to educate rather than instil fear. Government must start disinfection campaigns in overcrowded areas.

Wash your hands before eating and after visiting the loo. Be kind to others. Respect yourself and the environment.