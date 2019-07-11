Thousands of children are suffering from headaches, depression and anxiety as a result of the unbridled violence on the Cape Flats, says the writer. File picture: Pexels

Not a day passes when we do not hear on the news, or read in our papers or on social media about brutal killings on the Cape Flats. Headlines declare that Cape Town is one of the most violent cities in the world. Ordinary, struggling men and women leave their homes in the cold, dark winter mornings filled with fear that a group of knife- and gun-wielding thugs will pounce, robbing them of their cellphones and whatever else they might have in their possession. Some end up being badly beaten by the thugs, for no reason.

When worshippers are robbed in church during a service, it shows that the police and the government have lost the battle against criminals. What defence does the priest and his congregants have against a bunch of ruthless thugs who have lost their souls?

I was shocked when a six-year-old boy was brought to me with a history of severe headaches.

The night before, the headache was so intense that he asked his dad to take his head off.

He cried the whole night in front of his helpless parents. Pain syrup did nothing to alleviate his pain.

His parents were worried that their son was suffering from a serious brain problem. They wanted a scan.

In my rooms, the child looked well and was pleasant. He displayed no signs of any pathology in the brain.

I decided to tactfully look for an underlying psychological cause for his headaches.

After taking down a short history, the boy sadly admitted that whenever his dad went out and he heard gunshots, he was worried that his dad would be shot and never return.

On that particular night, his dad had gone out to buy car parts. The boy heard gunshots and panicked. He developed severe tension headaches, fearing that his dad was killed by the gangs.

An examination of his muscles revealed that they were taut and tender. I have treated tension headaches in several adults but this was the first time I treated a six-year-old for tension headaches. I counselled him because pain relievers were not going to solve the boy’s fears.

His story is merely the tip of the iceberg. I am sure there must be thousands of children who suffer from headaches, depression and anxiety as a result of the unbridled violence on the Cape Flats.

All I could do was try to reassure the boy but I could not allay his fears, knowing that violence is out of control in our country.

Children don’t have a way of expressing their innermost fears. The fears affect their concentration and behaviour at home and in class.

We need to reach out to our children and listen to their fears and pain. We must not wait for something serious to happen to them before we take them seriously.

I appeal to our government and law enforcement agencies to listen to the pain and fear of our children and citizens instead of just making empty threats to criminals.