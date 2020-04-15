OPINION: Wage increase negotiations and labour disputes in times of Covid-19

South Africa has been through a torrid time including the lack of electricity, lack of water, and the virus. Over and above this, the harsh labour legal regulatory authorities have not given much help to encourage employment. Unemployment in South Africa is now the worst in the world and I venture to say that about 11 million people can’t find a job of any kind. This rather nasty mix does lead to disputes and those who do have employment are wanting to negotiate increases to their wages and better terms and conditions of employment. On the other hand, employers have seen their profits dwindle and in most cases they are coming out of a period where losses were enormous. The crash is inevitable and already we are hearing the parties voicing negative sentiments. Our Labour Ministry and the Labour Courts are doing whatever they can to try to regulate peaceful, legal and functional strikes. If the parties have been unable to find a middle path, and despite the help of the bargaining councils and the CCMA they have not come to a settlement, then a certificate will be issued to the trade union or the staff members who will then have a legal and constitutional right to go on a peaceful strike. Once they have the certificate they can issue a notice to the employer giving them 48 hours before they go on a legal strike.

In turn the employer can send a notice to the union or staff members advising them of a legal lockout. The issue then becomes a play of power between the parties. The staff will not get paid while they are on strike, and the company will obviously suffer because of a lack of production.

The company will be able to bring in relief staff to pick up the production and this will clearly create friction between those on strike and those coming in to do their jobs. This friction has to be properly managed and controlled, and the Department of Employment and Labour has issued regulations for proper picketing.

The regulations outline picketing rules, and if there is no collective agreement between the parties to the dispute on what picketing rules apply, then the regulations will determine those rules.

The regulations state that the CCMA or the Bargaining Council must notify the parties to a dispute that if the dispute is not resolved, a trade union may not engage in a picket unless there is a collective agreement regulating the picketing; an agreement on picketing rules is reached in the conciliation period; or picketing rules are determined by the commission in terms of the section of the act.

The CCMA or the Bargaining Council will request the trade union to submit a copy of these rules. However, if the conciliator sees there is no collective agreement regulating picketing, then that conciliator will try to get an agreement between the parties to the dispute on picketing rules before a certificate is issued.

Once picketing rules are agreed on, copies of these rules will be distributed to the representatives and the managers on duty during the strike or lockout. Security personnel will receive copies and other copies will be placed on notice boards where employees have access.

The trade union has to distribute copies of the picketing rules to its conveners and marshals, and they also need to take necessary steps to ensure conveners and marshals understand the rules and that the rules are explained to all the staff taking part in the picket. The Department of Employment and Labour has designed default picketing rules which can be used if the parties are unable to reach an agreement. The rules are generic and intended to cover many circumstances.

The parties should look at these default picketing rules to determine whether they want any changes and to make representation to the commissioners. The important parts of these picketing rules is to look at the purpose of the picket, the circumstances of the workplace, and the location as to where the picketers will stand.

We are also in a good situation where the employment and labour minister can step in and disrupt a strike if the minister and the advisers believe the strike is dysfunctional and non-productive.

These regulations are likewise well thought out and needed in these tough times.